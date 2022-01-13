Lynn Camp Beta Club qualifies for national competition

CORBIN — Lynn Camp Beta Club has once again placed at the top in the state and has qualified to compete at the national competition.
The Beta Club attended the Kentucky convention in Louisville on January 9-11 to compete in a variety of academic and artist competitions.
The school's Freshmen Problem Solving Team placed third in their competition. The members of that group include Cambree Prewitt, Linda Shepherd, Rachel Hendrickson, and Charity Steele.
Lynn Camp's Character Performance Team placed first in their competition for the seventh time.
Joseph Moore, Breanna Jones, Joseph Cromwell, Olivia Dozier, Ariana Pennington, Arabella Pennington, Emily Martin, Abbigale Petery, TJ Mills, Adrianna Hamilton, and Matthew Garrison wrote a skit and performed it based on the theme of this year's convention, Beta Together.
All students have been invited to compete at the National Beta Convention to be held in July at Opryland in Nashville, Tennessee. Their sponsors are Brooke Williamson and Heidi Suttle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.