Lynn Camp Beta Club captures 7th place national award

CORBIN — The Lynn Camp Beta Club continues to capture national attention, this time being judged for their skit at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.
The theme for Beta chapters this year was “It All Began with Beta”. Lynn Camp members created a character performance skit to depict this theme.
The result was a seventh-place national finish. This makes the third time that Lynn Camp’s chapter has placed in the top ten at the national convention.
Beta members include Julia Shepherd, Breanna Jones, Joseph Moore, Abby Miller, Arianna Pennington, Arabella Pennington, Joseph Cromwell, Olivia Dozier, and Hayleigh Duff. Their sponsors are Brooke Williamson and Heidi Suttle.
“We want to thank our board of education, school, and community members for their support and generosity which made it possible for us to compete at the national level,” said Williamson.
