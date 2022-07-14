Looking in the description of VersatileVinyls’ new Facebook bio, the phrase ‘trying to create a dream’ can be visible, with that slogan being made a reality on TikTok, where the same account has over 30,000 followers.
VersatileVinyls was created by Luke Hembree, a recent graduate from Whitley County High School, though the page was not always intended to be what it is now. Originally posting more personal content, it wasn't until January of this year that Hembree began posting his spin art, with his life being forever changed from the moment he decided to do so.
Hembree started his art journey with inspiration from the very app he would eventually blow up on: TikTok.
“There was this person I saw on TikTok doing spray art,” Hembree said. “Back before I started spin art, I used to do spray paint art. I saw this guy hooking this drill up to a board and spinning it and I was like, ‘Man, that’s really cool!’, let me put a stencil or two on there and see what it looks like.”
While spin art can be of anything the artist dreams of, Hembree soon found what would be his claim to fame: college athletics.
The post that would be the first to go viral for the aspiring artist would be his University of Kentucky Wildcats design that got fans from across the country buzzing.
Despite now getting requests from all the way in California, Hembree was hesitant to call them ‘commissions’, citing that he doesn’t look to profit as his motivator for what he does, rather just looking to have some fun doing what he loves.
Hembree said he buys the canvases in bulk, getting 20 for $100, though he has to buy each individual paint tube separately, usually setting him back around $5 per tube.
Adding up paints, shipping, boards and other supplies, Hembree usually only keeps around 20 percent of the 100-dollar price tag, though he seemed fine with this, again citing a love and passion for the art he creates.
Hembree expressed that he feels joyous seeing his finished products, saying the feeling of seeing a successful and clean-looking spin art product is "something different".
“It’s something different whenever you get that final peel, if you’ve got something that has a lot of detail like the Cincinnati Reds logo,” he said. “I did the Reds logo not too long ago and it turned out great with all the fine detail and everything. When you get one that feels as good as that one does, it’s a really joyful [feeling].”
As for the paints and colors themselves beyond the stencils, Hembree spoke about how there’s more creative liberties that can be taken and much of the process is trial and error.
“Usually I try to do zig-zags and stuff and then see if one color gets too overwhelming, like if the blue overweighs a yellow or something like that,” he said. “Then I’ll try to almost do a circle, that way there can be more density to it. You never know what the actual design is going to be like, but I try to keep the colors pretty even on the canvas.”
Hembree always took passion in his art both for his supporters and himself, but even he never imagined he’d reach the heights he did, joking that he never even expected to get 1,000 followers, not to mention 30,000.
Despite never expecting to make it as big as he did, Hembree did say he wanted to be an artist for a while, saying that he got into spray art and always wanted to create "some gnarly designs on a canvas" with stuff you could find around the house.
He said it was never his goal to blow up and make it big from his art, but that he was "absolutely" glad it happened.
With his sights now on what is possible, Hembree expressed his dream to eventually be able to set up a proper website and create a business out of his art where he can receive orders online and sell other merchandise as well.
He also said he hopes to be able to inspire others with his videos as well, saying that one of the main things he focuses on and even says in a few of his videos is simply to ‘be creative because you never know where it’s going to take you in this day and age’.
Hembree finished with an uplifting sentiment, calling back to his own journey but also to his hope to inspire, saying:
“It doesn’t matter where you come from or what you’ve been through, if you have a dream and you want to see it prosper, all it takes is a little bit of effort.”
