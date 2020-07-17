WILLIAMSBURG - During Monday’s Williamsburg City Council meeting, Mayor Roddy Harrison reported the Kentucky Splash Waterpark has had low attendance numbers that could cause issues for paying employees, so a weekend only schedule could be considered.
Harrison said the city’s waterpark’s daily average attendance was around 630 people. On July 4, the waterpark saw around 800 people, but Harrison said the park’s campgrounds were full. The waterpark then saw 1,851 people Saturday, but the number fell back down to average the following day, with 600 people showing up Sunday.
Harrison said he was worried about how the waterpark would be able to make its payroll with such low attendance numbers. The park is already experiencing an increase in its expenses paying for extra cleaning staff and contractors.
The mayor said that he and park officials planned to meet Thursday or Friday of this week to discuss its payroll. He said that is when he and the others would make a decision on whether to keep the park opened as is or to have it run on a weekend schedule, only opened Friday-Sunday.
Also during the meeting Harrison announced the stepping down of two long-time members of the city’s tourism board, Jerry Connell and Paul Rains.
Harrison said the city had plans to honor both Connell and Rains on their years of service in multiple capacities to the city.
“They probably would like to just ride off into the sunset,” Harrison said laughing. “But we need to acknowledge it somehow, and so we will.”
As far as replacements for the tourism board, Harrison recommend the board approve the appointments of Travis Wilson and CJ Jones.
Harrison said Wilson currently works at the University of the Cumberlands and Jones is a Williamsburg native who grew up across the street from Briar Creek Park.
“He played in a lot of the basketball tournaments and he was really enthusiastic about being part [of the board], as Travis was too. They’re both eager to get involved and tickled to death,” Harrison said.
Harrison then updated council members on the parking lot located on the corner of Sycamore Street and Third Street, saying that he had received word that a business had planned to move into the Third Street side of the Faulkner building, which is owned by the University of the Cumberlands. Harrison wasn’t at liberty to say who the business is.
The new business has asked the city for personal parking for its would-be cliental. Harrison said that he and Cumberlands discussed options, and that he felt that if the two were to allow the new business to use the parking lot located on the corner of Sycamore and Third, that the parking would need to be open to the public during a certain portion of the day. That is to say, that the parking lot would be used for the new business’ cliental during open business hours, and then would be open for public parking afterwards.
However, Harrison said funding to appropriate the parking lot was lacking. He first went to Whitely County Judge Executive Pat White, but found that the county could not provide enough money to cover the renovation’s estimates. Therefore, Harrison announced that he has written a letter to the Industrial Authority asking for funds for the project.
In order to qualify for funds from the Industrial Authority, Harrison explained that the project must be proven to be economically beneficial to the city.
“I think this is. I mean we’re going to have automatic foot traffic downtown. They’ll eat at the restaurants,” he said. “Plus, they’re going to be working, so they’ll be contributing to occupational tax. It will be a taxable business so all around it is an economic benefit to the city of Williamsburg.”
Harrison said the city could receive $35,000-$40,000 if approved by the authority, which would be enough to cover the project’s expenses.
“That includes everything: drainage, piping, asphalt, rock, backfield, the whole nine-yards,” he noted.
Harrison reported that the city had anywhere from 21-26 road projects currently scheduled. He said the city had to cut back on some of the length of the paving, because of the loss in municipal road aid the city was receiving caused by the pandemic. However, the city is currently working to level the sidewalk near the Williamsburg Nursing Home, a concern originally brought to Mayor Harrison and the council’s attention by council member Erica Harris.
In other city council business:
— Council member Richard Foley announced that the new director of the Williamsburg Housing Authority, Mary Thornton, officially started Monday.
“We’re real excited to have her on board,” said Foley. “It looks likes we’re heading in the right direction, I believe, with her. [She’s] well qualified, and real enthusiastic about the job.”
— Councilman Lauren Connell encouraged Mayor Harrison to keep the city’s Fourth Street outdoor dining project running, citing that the warm weather could be the cause for the low number of diners.
According to Harrison, Josh Howard, the owner of the building that houses the Butcher’s Pub and the Brick Oven, has recently applied for a permit to build a patio on the back of the building. Harrison says that Howard is also planning on building a smaller building to house the tables and chairs needed for the project.
“Right now, that’s the kicker, they have nowhere to store their tables and chairs that they would have to put out daily and take back up,” explained Harrison. “The goal is maybe late August, early September we’ll get started back on that.”
