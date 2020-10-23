Louisville trio arrested after pound of meth discovered in vehicle

LAUREL COUNTY — Three from Louisville were arrested after Laurel County and Knox County Sheriff's Office deputies located about a pound of suspected methamphetamine in the vehicle they were traveling in on Thursday night.
Deandre M. Johnson, 30, Robert Bright, 26, and Bennasha Kenyatta Harris, age 23, were arrested on various charges after the joint drug investigation by the two law enforcement agencies at 8:23 p.m.
The individuals were in a white colored Hyundai Sonata off West Cumberland Gap Parkway in southern Laurel County. According to a press release from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, the deputies described the methamphetamine as appearing to be more than 90% pure. Marijuana was also found in the vehicle, according to the report.
Two of the individuals in the vehicle were wanted fugitives from out of state.
Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith stated that it’s believed that the meth was headed to Knox County to be trafficked.
Johnson was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense – methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
He was also charged with being a fugitive wanted by Clinton County, Indiana and on a Jefferson District Court warrant of arrest for first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon regarding an investigation conducted by Louisville Metro Police Department. Johnson was charged on a second Jefferson District Court warrant of arrest for second-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief regarding an investigation conducted by Louisville Metro Police Department. Johnson was also charged on a Jefferson Circuit Court bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense – methamphetamine.
Bright was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense – methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
Harris was charged with being a fugitive wanted by Harrison County Sheriff's Office, Indiana.
All three individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
