CORBIN -- Maxine VonGruenigen had an outlook on life as bright and hopeful as the morning's first peek of sunshine. As a businesswoman, friend and family member, she left an impression that will be missed by many.
VonGruenigen of Corbin died Thursday at the age of 90. She was the long-time owner/operator of Maggie J's Dress Shop and lifelong member of First Baptist Church in Corbin. She was influential in the landscape of downtown Corbin and the holiday festivals it hosted throughout the years.
At just 15, VonGruenigen began working in the dress shop for her aunt as a saleslady. She took over the dress shop from her aunt in 1966 after Maggie J became sick. In the years she owned Maggie J's Dress Shop, VonGruenigen told the Times-Tribune that there was not one day that she dreaded going into the shop -- she loved visiting with people, whether they be old friends or new customers.
And she certainly knew the meaning of friendship and taught many local women how to be a good friend. Sherry Pace and her daughter Lindsay Lowe reminisce about a group of women named the Clay Pot Gang.
Pace got to know VonGruenigen when she took her first job at a bank on Main Street which was positioned across the street from the dress shop.
Pace found herself a member of the Clay Pot Gang which was essentially a group of women who would meet to do projects involving ceramics.
There were about eight women ranging in ages from 17 to around 60. When they quit doing ceramics, their friendship lingered on. The women who were as much family to each other as they were friends shared holidays, sickness, births, deaths and many other things in between.
Pace said you really take things for granted and don't realize how special these friendships are at the time.
VonGruenigen was one of a kind in the fact that she always found cause to celebrate something.
Pace said she always told VonGruenigen that when she grew up, she wanted to be just like her.
Lowe echoed her mother's sentiment.
"She was very special to all of us," said Lowe. "She was so full of life. She's one of the most positive people I've ever met. She had the best outlook on life."
Pace admired VonGruenigen's strength and humility.
"In all the years that I've known her I've never heard her say a negative word about anyone," said Pace. "And we always had so much fun she's the life of the party."
In consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic all services will be private. Arrangements will be provided by the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made to First Baptist Church, 401 N. Laurel Avenue, Corbin, KY 40701.
