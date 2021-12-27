LONDON — London, Ky. is inviting everyone to ring in the new year with a huge party on Main Street on Friday, December 31.
The third-annual New Year’s Eve Extravaganza returns after a year’s delay. It will be a miniature version of Times Square when, at the stroke of midnight, a ball is dropped from a 100-ft. crane in the Broad Street parking lot to ring in 2022. Fireworks also will light up the downtown area.
Before and after the ball drops, guests will celebrate the event by singing and dancing to live and recorded music, while enjoying a wide variety of food and spirits from the many vendors who plan to participate.
The New Year’s Eve Extravaganza is sponsored by City of London Tourism so that local residents don’t have to travel out of town to ring in the new year. And, it’s a whole lot of fun.
During the previous two events, thousands of people poured onto Main Street to watch the ball drop. When the ball lights up 2022, Pyro Shows from Lafollette, Tenn. will add an exclamation point to the celebration with a pyrotechnical display.
Main Street will be blocked from Fifth to Ninth Streets for the extravaganza, which will begin at 9 p.m. on December 31. A tent will be set up on Main and warming stations will be scattered throughout the area. Three restaurants in downtown, the Butcher’s Pub, The Abbey and Local Honey, will be open to provide a warm space and great food for the event.
Party goers can dance and sing along with the high-energy sounds of Music City Rhythm Revue, a premier rock band from Nashville, Tenn. that delivers stadium quality pop/rock concerts. Whether it’s the Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Taylor Swift or Bruno Mars, the harmonies from the record-label quality singers of Music City Rhythm Revue will sound just like the songs.
In between sets, DJ Larry Lee with SoundWave Mobile Disc Jockey will keep the crowd moving with dance hits from the ’90s to today.
Food and beverage vendors include The Abbey, Old Town Grill, Butcher’s Pub, Local Honey, King’s Kettle Korn, Southern Sips and Sweets and West 6th Brewery. Finley’s Fun Center also will sell lighted novelties.
The London Police Department will patrol the event to make sure everyone is safe and has a great time.
For more information, contact Brittany Cradic at City of London Tourism at 606-864-7777.
