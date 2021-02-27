City of London Tourism is asking for volunteers on Saturday, April 10 to help make the city look the best it can and to provide a clean place for residents and visitors alike.
The city wants to put its best foot forward for the thousands of guests who will be visiting London-Laurel County for a host of events this spring and summer, beginning with the Redbud Ride on Saturday, April 17.
London Spring Clean Up Day will begin at 9 a.m. at the London-Laurel County Farmers Market. A limited number of vests, gloves and pickers will be available at the starting point.
Groups may register and participate, but social distancing will be required. Please bring masks to wear during registration and feel free to bring your own gloves if possible. Groups can also designate which areas they want to patrol, as long as they let organizers know ahead of time.
Please don’t be a litter bug and encourage your friends and family to do the same! Don’t want to be a part of the organized effort? Feel free to take a stroll down your own road or street and feel free to send us the photos!
During past cleanups in London many families have used the opportunity to bond together to rid the community of unnecessary litter. We encourage families to participate again this year in this worthwhile cause.
To make it a fun and rewarding experience, there will be random prizes and giveaways.
To register your family or group visit www.londonky.gov
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.