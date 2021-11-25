The Town Center Christmas Tree Lighting in London will be on Tuesday, November 30. Singing will begin at 6 p.m. from local school groups with the tree lighting to take place at 7:30 p.m.
The tree lighting will once again serve as the kick-off to a full week of activities celebrating the Christmas season including the Randy Smith Christmas on Main Parade on Dec. 3, Community Orchestra Christmas Concert on Dec. 4, and the Southeast Kentucky Community Christmas Chorus on Dec. 5. Lights Around London with over 50 participants will also begin on Saturday, Dec. 4.
