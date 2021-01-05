Last week, the London City Council held two special-called meetings in which city council members passed motions finalizing annexation orders that will expand London city limits into two separate tracts of land in Laurel County.
The two ordinances passed last week come after months of contention between London and the city of Corbin regarding the second tract of land in the proposed annexation located near exit 29 in southern Laurel County expanding to the intersection of US 25 and US 25E, which is commonly referred to as malfunction junction.
When asked for a response to London City Council's recent actions, Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus responded in writing saying, “Sadly, rather than coming to the table to work out a compromise that would have benefited both communities, London has chosen to attempt to take it all. This will be tied up in litigation for a long time and the lawyers will be ultimate beneficiaries rather than the people of our region. This was a lost opportunity in my opinion and I would think that London taxpayers would want a better use of their dollars rather than a long and drawn out lawsuit with a neighboring community.”
Patrick Hughes, the attorney representing the City of Corbin in a lawsuit filed against London, called the council's recent action premature, as he says the two sides have not resolved the underlying dispute on whether London has the authority to annex the two tracts of land pursuant to state statue.
“My client’s positions is obviously that they don’t [have the authority to annex] because the tracts were neither contiguous nor adjacent,” said Hughes.
In order to make the the contested property near exit 29 contiguous to its borders, the city of London must first annex property near the intersection of KY 192 and Esquire Lane located near CHI St. Joseph London, and nine miles along I-75 southward.
“Frankly, trying to annex along the interstate there is a sham. It’s designed to connect part of town to a future part of town. The law is pretty clear that’s inappropriate,” Hughes explained, later adding, “Them continuing to take additional action isn’t going to change the underlying issue, and that issue will be determined, at least initially, by the London Circuit Court.”
The two sides were present in Laurel Circuit Court back in November when Judge Gregory Lay sustained a motion on behalf of the Corbin City Utilities Commission to intervene in the lawsuit on the city of Corbin’s behalf.
Disputes on who actually owned the utility infrastructure located at the property in question were raised by the city of London following Corbin pointing out in its lawsuit that London failed to provide notice to the city of Corbin of its intent to annex. The city of London argues that the utility commission owns the utility infrastructure and not the city of Corbin. However, because the city of Corbin owns the utility commission, the City of Corbin argues otherwise.
As a result, Corbin pointed out in its lawsuit that state statue KRS 81A.427 (3) directs that a city “shall send notice of the proposed annexation to the mayor of each city government owning utility infrastructure within the area proposed to be annexed. The notice shall be sent by certified mail, return receipt requested, no later than fourteen days prior to the meeting at which the ordinance proposing the annexation will receive its second reading.”
Corbin says it never received a letter from London before London’s approval of its second reading of an “intent to annex” ordinance last September.
“All of that will be hashed out in written pleadings to the court,” said Hughes. “It’s really going to be an issue of law and that is, ‘did they comply with the statutes,’ and the answer is ‘no,’ because they did not notify the owner of the utilities pursuant to the statute in advance thereby triggering the clock for that entity to object, which it did nonetheless.”
“They’re going to try to throw a lot of mud around, but that’s the issue,” he added. “Corbin owns the utilities, London didn’t notify Corbin in advance, therefore the annexation fails.”
Hughes said as far as the litigation, the two sides were in the discovery phase exchanging requests for production, requests for admission, interrogatories, etc. Once that is completed, Hughes said his side would utilize the collected data to move forward with a motion of summary of judgement.
Hughes said he would expect that motion to be heard during the first half of this year, but that it ultimately depended on the court’s schedule.
