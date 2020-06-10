London man who experienced racism when living in Cleveland encouraged by local protests

CORBIN -- The sidewalk along Corbin's Nibroc Park was filled with hundreds of community members, several holding signs over the weekend as part of a peaceful demonstration honoring lives recently lost to racial injustice, hoping to raise awareness for justice.
Rufus Jones, 41, of London, and his wife Rachel along with their children were just some of those who attended the three-day event in downtown Corbin.
When Rufus Jones was asked why he came to the demonstration he paused and said, "Where do I start?"
Before moving to London, the couple and their children lived in Cleveland, Ohio. While they lived in Cleveland, the couple along with their children experienced their share of racism.
Rachel shared her thoughts.
"We've been the brunt of a lot of hate crimes," said Rachel. "We've moved to London and had no problems with police profiling."
Jones said he was racially profiled and unlawfully arrested numerous times while living in Cleveland.
He admitted with all the craziness that's been going on elsewhere, it's easy to be apathetic about things.
"You tell people this is an issue -- you tell people this exists and then they tell you, no it doesn't," Jones said. "People tell you there's no issue. It takes somebody being filmed to finally be like, we have a problem -- no, people have been telling you that for years."
The first reaction to the recent current events left Jones sad, depressed and apathetic. He said he's tired of seeing the same old thing happen over and over again.
But Friday night in Corbin was different. Jones said it's been encouraging for him to see people who don't look like him to stand up and say this is not OK.
"If we're just honest, my voice isn't that big of a deal because obviously I'm going to say this isn't OK, but for the people who aren't directly benefited by this to still say it's not OK, then we know we have a problem. When people that don't look like me are outraged about this, that's when people start to step up."
Things like the demonstration in Corbin, Jones said they bless his heart.
"I need these folks," he said. "I'm tired. I'm tired of talking to my kids about this. I'm tired of explaining to my kids about why this even exists."
Some say demonstrations and protests like the ones that happened in Corbin, Barbourville, and Harlan don't do any good, but Jones said it's something.
"It shows that people are paying attention," he said. "It shows that people are actually listening."
And for one of the Jones children who has had racial slurs thrown at him while living in Cleveland, the event was powerful.
"If nothing else, when people were cheering... my son just started crying," said Rachel. "He's like, people care."
For Jones it's important to know he's not alone in this.
