London man indicted for attempted murder charge after hitting police car; Over 60 others indicted by Laurel grand jury

LONDON — A London man is facing an attempted murder charge among others after a Laurel County grand jury indicted him for an incident in which he is accused of intentionally hitting a police cruiser.
Stacy O’Brian Savage, 50, also faces charges of first-degree fleeing or evading the police; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense; three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment; failure to comply with sex offender registration; first-degree criminal mischief; possession of drug paraphernalia; and first-degree persistent felony offender.
The charges stem from a May 25 incident when the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says it had developed information that Savage was a noncompliant sex offender. Savage was eventually located while driving a white Cadillac Escalade along Blackwater Church Road.
Deputies then attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but Savage accelerated in an attempt to evade law enforcement. According to police, Savage then steered the vehicle straight into the path of Sheriff’s Detective Robert Reed’s cruiser intentionally hitting and disabling the cruiser.
Savage was arrested along with three female passengers who were all found with several bags of methamphetamine, needles, and other paraphernalia. The wanton endangerment charges are for putting the women’s lives at risk when steering the vehicle into the police cruiser.
An additional investigation into Savage found that he was living in a Blackwater Road residence and was in fact in direct violation of his sex offender registration details.
Others indicted by a Laurel County grand jury on Friday were:
Charles Bryan Smith, 38, of London: two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of third-degree terroristic threatening
Melissa Diane Yocum, 46, of London: endangering the welfare of a minor
Larry Wayne Rinesmith, Sr., 39, of London: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia
April Michelle Storey, aka April M. Helton, 35 of Manchester: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, second offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; one headlight
Jason Wayne Burkhart, 39, of East Bernstadt: first-degree fleeing or evading the police, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving, failure to signal, first-degree persistent felony offender
Jerry Wayne Duke, 57, of Lexington, Ky.: first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree criminal mischief, license to be in possession, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants— second offense, second-degree disorderly conduct
George Nathial Powell, III, 45, of Dayton, Ohio: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, license to be in possession, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants— first offense, careless driving
Ignacio Vidales, aka Ignacio Gonzalez, 42, Oak Ridge, Tenn.: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, rear license plate not illuminated
Ramiza Osmanovic, 36, Louisville, Ky.: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
James P. Bedwell, II, 34, Eubank, Ky.: first-degree possession of a controlled substance
Clayton Randall Grubbs, 54, London: second-degree strangulation
Grubbs was named in a second indictment for theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000
Samantha Roark Smith, 25, London: two counts of program assistance fraud
Polly Marie Brock, 37, London: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, second offense
Jonathon Ryan Mathews, 32, London: first-degree strangulation, two counts of fourth-degree assault, third-degree terroristic threatening
Quincy Shun Demarcus Jones, 37, Corbin: first-degree strangulation, first-degree criminal trespass
Randy Joe Couch, 48, East Bernstadt: first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault, third-degree terroristic threatening
Stephen Kyle Bennett, 46, Williamsburg: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia
Ronnie Lee Bowling, 32, London: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia
Wilford Jackson, Jr., 49, London: third-degree burglary, second-degree persistent felony offender
Bryon Scott Baker, 40, Keavy: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; first-degree persistent felony offender
Tawana Renee Phelps, aka Tawana Renee Bennett, 49, London: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; rear license plate not illuminated; operating a vehicle with no registration plate
Aaron Justin Brock, 29, London: first-degree fleeing or evading the police, two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication, second-degree persistent felony offender
Brock was named in a separate second indictment for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Aaron Joseph Asher, 37, London: two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense; first-degree persistent felony offender
Candice Roxanne Siler, aka Candice Roxanne Thompson, 39, Corbin: first-degree fleeing or evading the police, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants — first offense, reckless driving, failure to signal, speeding
Mickey Wayne Grubb, 20, Corbin: receiving stolen property of the value of $10,000 or more, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree persistent felony offender
Heather Virginia Moore, 38, London: flagrant non support
Patrick Anthony Sizemore, Jr., 27, London: theft by unlawful taking of the value of $10,000 or more
Sizemore was named in a separate second indictment for theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief
Kenneth Wayne Rose, 38, Corbin: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree fleeing or evading the police, resisting arrest, first-degree persistent felony offender
Stephen Wayne Roberts, 45, London: two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree persistent felony offender
Roberts was named in a separate second indictment for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon
Victor Sean Vulgamore, 48, Corbin: third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of the value of less than $500
Kenneth Edward Simpson, 45, East Bernstadt: first-degree possession of a controlled substance
Sherri Louise Baker, aka Sherri Louise Sizemore, 45, London: operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants — fourth offense, driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended, reckless driving
Joshua Wayne Abner, 34, of Bulan, Ky.: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended for driving under the influence — first offense, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants — first offense, rear license plate not illuminated
Kenneth Todd Hines II, 23, no address listed: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance — first offense, three counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, endangering the welfare of a minor, second-degree persistent felony offender
Hines was also named in a second separate indictment for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon
William Richard Hall, 38, Lexington, Ky.: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance — first offense, trafficking in marijuana of less than 8 ounces — first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender
Kristin Renee Miller, aka Christian Miller, 39, London: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance — first offense, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication, giving police officer false identifying information
Joseph Bryan Huffman, 53, Union, Ky.: receiving stolen property of the value of $10,000 or more, first-degree persistent felony offender
Stacie Renee Graves, 36, London: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance — first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender
Sonya Browning, 45, London: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance — first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia
Jason Carl Smith, 42, London: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance — first offense, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia
Nicholas Brian Coffey, 40, London: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance — first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender
Christopher Sammy George, 37, Mckee, Ky.: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication
Kylen Shane Lovett, 26, Barbourville: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree wanton endangerment, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender
Glenn Roger Campbell, aka Roger Campbell, 62, Hyden, Ky.: second-degree assault, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, first offense
Steve Kelly Wagers, 39, London: first-degree fleeing or evading the police, attempting to disarm a peace officer, resisting arrest, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, assault on a service animal
Robert Dudley Taylor, 29, Corbin: theft by unlawful taking of the value of $10,000 or more, second-degree persistent felony offender
Larry Wayne Hutton, 63, Gray: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree persistent felony offender
George Dewayne Jones, 51, Gray: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender
Jeffrey Daniel Kelly, 30, Corbin: two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor
Kelly was named in a second separate indictment for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon
Douglas Simons, 25, Houston, Texas: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - first offense, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia
Lisa Golden Patterson, 49, Cannon, Ky.: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - first offense, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia
Michael David Young, 37, Corbin: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - first offense, third-degree possession in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance (Xanax) in an improper container - first offense, first-degree persistent felony offender
Shawn Christian Barnes, 40, London: two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance (Xanax) in an improper container - first offense, first-degree persistent felony offender
Sonya Alberta Rogers, (aka Sonya Alberta Parks, Sonya Alberta Ooten, Sonya Alberta Neeley, Sonya Alberta Brown), 39, London: first-degree possession of a controlled substance
Roger Michael Fuston, 55, Corbin: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia
Justin Tyler Wilder, 25, East Bernstadt: operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants - fourth offense, second-degree persistent felony offender
Tyler William Mehler, 29, London: first-degree criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree persistent felony offender
Steven Lavon Belcher, 33, London: possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, second-degree persistent felony offender
Jessie James Blanton, 31, London: theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree persistent felony offender
Kenny Blake Wagers, aka Kenny Blake Wagers, Jr., 22, London: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia
Perry Lance Valentour, 30, Keavy: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended for driving under the influence - third or subsequent offense, failure to signal, first-degree persistent felony offender
