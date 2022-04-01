SOMERSET—A London man died on Thursday night in a car crash in Pulaski County after fleeing from police.
On Thursday at approximately 9:35 p.m., Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London received a call from Pulaski County 911 requesting assistance with a fatal collision that occurred during a vehicle pursuit on Garner School Road in Somerset.
Troopers arrived on scene and determined that a 2008 Pontiac G8 operated by Timothy S. Mcculley, 36, of London was traveling eastbound on KY HWY 914 while fleeing from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office following a theft that had occurred in Monticello.
Preliminary investigation indicated that Mcculley approached the intersection of KY HWY 914 and KY HWY 80 at a high rate of speed and crossed the intersection of KY HWY 80 onto Garner School Road where he lost control of the vehicle and struck a rock embankment.
Mcculley, who was also not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office.
One passenger, Brandie A. Messer, 30, of Artemus was flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center where she has been listed in critical condition. A second passenger, John J. Hart, 41, of Corbin was transported from the scene to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.
Mcculley’s body has been transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort where an autopsy has been scheduled.
KSP Trooper Dackery Larkey is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Troopers from Post 11, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Pulaski County EMS, and Pulaski County Coroner’s Office.
