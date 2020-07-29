On Tuesday, the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Nicholas D. Lucas, 30, of London on charges related to child sexual abuse material.
Lucas was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.
The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a motel in London on Tuesday. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.
Lucas is currently charged with 20 counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor (Class D felony) and five counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, first offense (Class D felony).
Lucas was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. Information on the jail's website lists Lucas as being scheduled for an arraignment hearing on Wednesday. A Class D felony in Kentucky carries a penalty of one to five years in prison although parole and pretrial diversion is often applicable in some situations.
The Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force is comprised of more than twenty-six local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The mission of the ICAC Task Force, created by the United States Department of Justice and administrated by the Kentucky State Police, is to assist state and local law enforcement agencies in developing a response to cyber enticement and child sexual abuse material investigations. This support encompasses forensic and investigative components, training and technical assistance, victim services, prevention and community education. The ICAC program was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity of predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.
