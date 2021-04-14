London man arrested on rape charge

LONDON — A London man was arrested on a warrant of arrest for a charge of rape on Monday evening.
Randy McGhee, 45, was arrested on Philpot Road, approximately 3 miles south of London, following an investigation conducted by Detective Robert Reed, according to a press release from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
McGhee was charged on a warrant of arrest obtained by Detective Reed charging first-degree rape. McGhee was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
McGhee is being held on a $50,000 cash bond and is set to be in court Wednesday.
