London man arrested on charge of adult kidnapping for holding girlfriend in house against her will

CORBIN — A London man was arrested early Friday morning after Corbin Police Department did a welfare check on a woman and found that she had been held against her will since the previous day by her boyfriend.
Earl Jackson, 45, was lodged in Knox County Detention Center for a charge of kidnapping - adult.
Corbin Police Department found the 48-year-old woman after her mother had called the police requesting a welfare check on her daughter.
According to Corbin Police Department, Sergeant Stephen Meadors and Corporal Lonnie Sawyers responded to the residence off Haskew Street and located the woman who reported she had been held against her will since the previous day by her boyfriend.
The victim said Jackson had grabbed her by her neck and face and threatened her with a suspected gun he kept in his pocket. The victim also said, according to the Corbin Police Department, she attempted to leave multiple times throughout the night but Jackson would threaten her or forcibly prevent her from leaving.
Detective Robbie Hodge made the arrest and Major Coy Wilson assisted on scene.
Jackson is due in Knox County District Court at 9 a.m. Feb. 24. He has a cash bond of $10,000, according to JailTracker.
