The London-Laurel Rescue Squad and Manchester Clay County Search & Rescue conducted joint operations in Oneida, Kentucky on Monday. Crews used boats to make contact with residents trapped in the homes. All of River Street was underwater Monday. Some residents chose to stay sheltered in place and could request water and food if needed. Clay County units estimated the water level had dropped slightly since they began their operations in Oneida. Over the last 20 hours the Rescue Squad has responded to six vehicles stuck in flood water in Laurel County. | Photos contributed
featured
London-Laurel Rescue Squad helps with flood rescue efforts in Clay County
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
He is survived by his brother Michael L. Cooper of Louisville, uncle-in-law Paul Frey of Indianapolis, uncle Donald B. Shelton of Lexington, and uncle and aunt, Tom and Sharon Shelton, of Williamsburg. No service.
Mae Alsip, age 88, of Corbin, passed away on Saturday February 6, 2021 at the Heritage in Corbin. She was born in Whitley County, KY a daughter of the late Bird and Lula Rogers Bunch. Mae loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and she was a member of the Whipporwwill Pentecostal Chu…
Most Popular
Articles
- Officer identified in fatal shooting of 19-year-old
- Stivers introduces bill that would allow cities to annex into third county, putting southern Laurel exit annexation into question
- Report says 16 rural Kentucky hospitals are at risk of closing; provides 2017-18 financial data for hospitals, 2019 for most
- Local lawyer plans to open art gallery in Corbin
- Senate to vote on bill that would allow Corbin to annex into southern Laurel County
- OBITUARY: Retired Corbin Police Dept. K-9 Jett passes away
- Protestors demand justice for man fatally shot by police officer
- Richmond Police Department officer disciplined, another resigns after violations
- London couple dies from hypothermia
- London couple arrested on rape and sodomy charges
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.