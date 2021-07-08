London in Motion aims to get people walking in 12-week program

LONDON — Get moving with the Laurel County Health Department’s community walking program, London in Motion.
London in Motion, sponsored by the Laurel County Health in Motion Coalition and Anthem BlueCross & BlueShield Kentucky Medicaid Program, is a 12-week walking program for anyone in London ages 18 and older who are looking at increasing their physical activity, Brandi Gilley, Director of Nutrition Services/Accreditation Coordinator at the Laurel County Health Department, stated in a video on the program’s webpage.
Those who register for the program will be asked to keep a log of their steps beginning on July 15. The program will end on October 6. Those who participate in the program must report their steps on a weekly basis.
“Once you are registered for the program, you will begin tracking your steps on July 15th,” Gilley said. “We do have a schedule on the website here for each week of the program, so for example week one runs through July 15th through July 21st, then you will need to submit your weekly step log no later than the end of the day on July 23rd.”
There are two options for reporting your weekly steps—online or using a printable paper log. To report your steps online, click the link on the program’s webpage. To report your steps using the printable paper log that you will receive when you register for the program, you can take a photo of the log each week and email the picture to londoninmotionwalkingprogram@gmail.com.
Gilley said that those who wish to participate in the program may register as an individual or as a team.
“We do recommend if you choose to create a team, that you first come up with a creative team name, make sure each member of your team enters that team name on their registration form when they register,” Gilley said.
At the end of the program, those individuals and teams who have the greatest number of steps and measured health improvements will receive prizes for recognition of their achievements. Gilley said those prizes will be given out a week or so after the program has ended and more information on the prizes and criteria to win prizes will be posted soon.
The first 300 people to register for the program will also receive some goodies, including a pedometer, a walking log, a walking/running belt and ear buds, Gilley said.
Registration for the London in Motion walking program is now open can be done online or in person. If you choose to register in person, you can do so by visiting the Laurel County Health Department located at 525 Whitley Street in London between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursday (July 8) or Tuesday (July 13). No appointment is required to register for the program.
Gilley noted that those who choose to register online will be required to report their hip and waist measurements on their registration form. A video on how to properly take your measurements has been posted on the program’s webpage.
For more information or to register online, visit http://laurelcohealthdept.org/londoninmotion/.
