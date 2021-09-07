LONDON — The London Fire Department is inviting the community and all area first responders to join in a 9/11 Remembrance event on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the London Laurel County Farmers Market. The event is to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and to honor the brave emergency responders who lost their lives.
“No day has greater significance to the fire service than 9/11, when 343 brave FDNY firefighters died in the line of duty. We want to honor those firefighters, all first responders and 2,983 victims,” said London Firefighter David King.
The London Fire Department’s Honor Guard will be present along with guest speakers, area emergency vehicles/personnel, the Kentucky National Guard, U.S. Marine Corps, Southern Sips & Sweets, a food truck and more.
Emergency vehicles will be parked at the Farmer’s Market and all others are requested to park at the London Community Center.
Car seat checks will also be available to citizens, conducted by the London Fire Department Firefighters. There will be a marked designated area for the public to pull-in and receive a quick safety check for their infants and children.
For more information about the London Fire Department, visit londonkyfire.com or their Facebook page www.facebook.com/londonfiredept. For further questions about services the Department offers, call (606) 864-2922.
