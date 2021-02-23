LONDON — Preliminary autopsy results indicate that a London couple died as a result of hypothermia during the recent winter weather that hit the area.
James Duff, age 62, and Dinah Duff, age 63, husband and wife, of Pinehill-Brock Road were found dead at their home about 5 miles east of London on Sunday.
James Duff was found dead outside the residence and Dinah Duff was found dead inside the residence around 10:32 a.m. Sunday, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
The two were found at the eastern Laurel County home by an acquaintance who was conducting a welfare check.
An autopsy conducted in Frankfort to determine the cause of death was hypothermia on Monday.
Assisting at the scene for the Laurel County Sheriff's office was: Deputy Allen Turner, Deputy Jamie Etherton, Deputy Dylan Messer, Detective Robert Reed, Detective Taylor McDaniel, Detective Bryon Lawson, and Lieut. Chris Edwards who is the case officer.
Also assisting at the scene was the Laurel County Coroner's Office, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, and London Laurel Rescue Squad.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.