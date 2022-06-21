WHITLEY COUNTY — In the regular monthly meeting of the Whitley County School District Board of Education, a retiring teacher was honored as an Above and Beyond recipient.
“Thirty-one years Mr. [Brian] Logan has taught our school district and one thing I can say about Mr. Logan is that there is nothing common or average about this man,” Superintendent John Siler said.
Logan taught both middle school and high school. A dedicated man to his job and the kids there, he even forewent going on a honeymoon with his wife after they got married on a Saturday because he had to work that Monday. He started off as a band teacher and eventually moved on to band coach at the high school, where he went on to bring the kids to several competitions. They worked hard even in the off-season for football, making sure they maintained their practice.
Later Logan went on to teach IT, where he was certified, but he took extra night classes. “He wanted to make sure our kids were getting the best teacher with all the knowledge,” Siler added.
Another presentation during the meeting included acknowledging accelerated readers in the school district.
“Our district does accelerated reader. We want to encourage young students—and all students—to become lifelong readers,” Siler said.
The children recognized were Lathan Prewitt in kindergarten, Harper Davis in first grade, Bentley Campbell in second grade, Isabell McGinley in third grade, Reed Frazier in fourth grade, Isaiah Mason in fifth grade, and William Forest in sixth grade.
Amongst other various topics for the meeting, the board discussed a consent agenda about possibly letting children transfer from out of their district to Whitley County, to which they agreed. The board would need a policy to allow children to go to school in Whitley County, to which they voted yes although it was only a first reading.
They also passed a motion to allow a Kentucky college coach to come into the high school to help students get on track to go to college. More specifically an Americorp college coach. Only a few students would be accepted into this program. The coach would identify 15 to 20 students in each grade level and then work with and assist the students on a regular basis. These kids are on a good academic track to graduate but they may be at risk for not going on to college. The coach would also work with the students’ parents.
Other topics on the agenda consisted of adding an additional five days to construction for Oak Grove Elementary because they found a gas line when digging. The architect for the Whitley County High School gym extension also wanted to add a flat roof onto the already-existing sloped roof because they are running out of room for the additions.
