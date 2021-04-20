Locals pay tribute to veteran on 'final mile' funeral procession

The body of Wallace Anderson Taylor, a World War II and Korean War veteran, was escorted from Sarasota, Florida back home to Kentucky with a three-day, seven-state funeral procession. On Sunday, the procession made its way along I-75 through Williamsburg, Corbin and London on to Taylor's final resting place at the Arch L. Heady Resthaven Cemetery in Louisville where his mother is also buried. Taylor was unmarried and had no surviving relatives to claim him so a friend contacted the nonprofit Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, according to the Herald-Tribune in Sarasota, Florida. The association organizes military burials for unclaimed veterans, called The Final Mile. Pictured, VFW Post 3167 in Williamsburg, along with Williamsburg first responders stood at the bridge on Exit 11 to pay tribute to Taylor. | Photo by Erin Cox

