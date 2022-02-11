Local vendors event set for Saturday

CORBIN—Shop small this Valentine’s Day weekend with the Small Town Makers Valentines Event at the Corbin Civic Center on Saturday.
The vendors event will feature 25 local vendors from Corbin and the surrounding area selling things like women’s and children’s clothing, wood working, Scentsy and much more.
The event will also feature several raffles and giveaways, as well as cotton candy, homemade candy and other food items for purchase.
The Small Town Makers Valentines Event will take place on Saturday at the Corbin Civic Center, which is located at 128 Civic Center Drive, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Kendra Bunch, owner of Tennessee Bleached, and Dani Hill, owner of Southern Lady Boutique, will be hosting this weekend’s event. Bunch said the idea to host a local vendor event came up one evening when they were discussing their two boutiques.
“We somehow managed to stumble on the idea of holding events for other small businesses to help get their names out there, get more involved with other small businesses and expand our businesses,” she said.
Bunch hopes that this event will encourage community members come out and learn more about local, small businesses and really stress the importance of shopping small.
“As small business owners, the importance of shopping small is huge,” Bunch said. “When you shop small, you are helping local families support their families, their children’s dreams, and help them stay in business. Keeping the community involved with their local small businesses is also helping the community. You are investing in local people within the community. Most of these people you know on a personal level, it isn’t just business. I know for myself and my customers, and I know I can say the same with Dani, our customers become like family.”
The pair hope to host several other vendor events in the future, as they are already making plans for their Small Town Makers Summertime Bash event in June.
