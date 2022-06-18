Local teachers honored as Campbellsville University honors 218 teachers 

Knox County Schools teachers receive awards at the 36th Annual Excellence in Teaching ceremony. At far left is Dr. Donna Hedgepath, Campbellsville University's provost and vice president for academic affairs, and at far right is Dr. Lisa Allen, dean of Campbellsville University's School of Education. Along with Hedgepath and Allen are from left Danielle Matlock, Central Elementary School; Miranda Giles, Knox County Middle School; and Heidi Suttle, Lynn Camp High School. | Campbellsville University Photo by Gerard Flanagan