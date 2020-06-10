Corbin, KY (40701)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 86F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.