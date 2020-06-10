WILLIAMSBURG — Academic departments at University of the Cumberlands make time each year to recognize outstanding students. Students are notified of these honors and recognized during special departmental events held as the spring semester finishes. This spring, celebrations were virtual, but that did not diminish the level of pride professors had for their students' hard work and accomplishments.
The departmental award winners for the 2019-2020 academic year include:
Accounting Students of the Year: Josiah Matthew Robbins (Burgin, KY), Caleb Kenneth Taylor (London, KY)
Della Bender-Lipps Award (Department of Art): Hadrian Devena Claudia Hudson (London, KY)
Biology Student of the Year: Mary Evelyn Moore (Liberty, KY)
Business Administration Students of the Year: Samantha Lea Rayburn (Jayess, MS), Gustavs Baumanis (Riga, Latvia)
P.R. Jones Chemistry Outstanding Senior Awards: Mary Evelyn Moore (Liberty, KY), Brooklyn Nicole Carpenter (Lawrenceburg, KY)
Communication Arts Students of the Year: Curtis Stephen Brown (Bowling Green, KY), Zachary Tyler Brogan (Winnemucca, NV)
Criminal Justice Students of the Year: Leah Marie Crist (Chippewa Falls, WI), Emily Kathryn (Hall) Neltner (Williamsburg, KY), Anna Grace Paratore (Clinton Corners, NY)
Education Students of the Year
Elementary Education: Lindsay Paige Howell (Scottsville, KY), Jaclyn Carol Jewell (London, KY), Dale Wayne Workman (Paducah, KY)
Middle School Education: Rachel Anne Logan (Corbin, KY), Jacob Michael Sutton (Pineville, KY)
Secondary Education: Shane Hersel Slaven (Helenwood, TN), Faith Lynn Smith (Corbin, KY)
Special Education: Elisabeth Diane Day (Smilax, KY)
Mavis Broome Scholarship: Alicia Nicole Vanover (Williamsburg, KY)
Emma MacPherson Senior English Award: Tara Nicole Currie (Sand Springs, OK)
Health Exercise Sport Science Students of the Year
Exercise and Sport Science: Jacob Allen Washburn (Blountsville, AL)
Fitness and Sport Management: Gustavs Baumanis (Riga, Latvia)
History Student of the Year: Shelby Mackenzie Bolton (Williamsburg, KY)
Human Services Student of the Year: Anne Elise Russell (Lexington, KY)
Change Maker Award: Abigail Grace Alderman (Clairfield, TN)
Esther A. Compton Mathematics Award: Faith Lynn Smith (Corbin, KY)
Missions and Ministry Student of the Year: Jacob Tyler Singleton (Eubank, KY)
Milton Murphey Missions Service Award: Micah Daniel Linton (Laurelville, OH)
Outstanding Senior Musician: Allison Dale Lambdin (Williamsburg, KY)
Harold Wortman Memorial Scholarship Award: Tyler Scott Curtis (Corbin, KY)
Phyllis Richardson Wood Scholarship: Andrew Christopher Lee Shannon (Somerset, KY)
Political Science Student of the Year: Shelby Mackenzie Bolton (Williamsburg, KY)
Psychology Students of the Year: Sydney Shae Maynard (Milton, WV), Hunter Douglas West (Bagdad, KY)
Theatre Arts Student of the Year: Caleb Morgan Potts (Smithfield, KY)
Department of World Languages
AATF Outstanding Senior in French: Nicole Michaela Ceausu (Knoxville, TN)
Outstanding Seniors in Spanish: Tara Nicole Currie (Sand Springs, OK), Anne Elise Russell (Lexington, KY)
