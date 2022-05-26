You can support your local Princess Candidates: Shelby Wilson, representing Corbin Independent; Hayleigh Duff, representing Lynn Camp High School; and Meghan Grace Steely, representing Whitley County High School, as they participate in the 91st Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival, May 26-29.
The crowning of the 2022 KMLF Princess at the Princess Coronation will be held Friday at 8:30 p.m. in the Pineville High School Gymnasium, located on Laurel Street in Pineville.
In addition to the Princess Coronation, the festival features quality crafts and concessions, a 5K run, and carnival around the Pineville courthouse square.
The KMLF weekend kicks off Thursday evening at the Pineville High School Football Field and will feature country music star Dylan Scott.
Saturday morning will begin with the Gala Parade at 10 a.m. and the crowing of the 2022 KMLF Queen by Governor Andy Beshear at the Laurel Cove Amphitheater at 2 p.m.
More information on events can be viewed at http://kmlf.org
