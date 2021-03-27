School News

DANVILLE, Ky. - Area students have been named to the Dean's List for the fall term at Centre College, an honor reserved for students who maintain at least a 3.60 grade point average.

Nellie Ellis, a graduate of Whitley County High School, was named to the list. Her parents are Jason and Amanda Ellis of Corbin.

Tori Ellison, a graduate of Corbin High School, was named to the list. Ellison's parents are Donnie Ellison of London and Jennifer Mitchell of Corbin.

A graduate of South Laurel High School, Lucas Maxey was named to the dean's list. His parents are Jackie and Connie Maxey of London.

A graduate of Corbin High School, Claire O’Bryan was named to the list. Her parents are Larry and Judith O’Bryan of London.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you