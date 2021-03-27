DANVILLE, Ky. - Area students have been named to the Dean's List for the fall term at Centre College, an honor reserved for students who maintain at least a 3.60 grade point average.
Nellie Ellis, a graduate of Whitley County High School, was named to the list. Her parents are Jason and Amanda Ellis of Corbin.
Tori Ellison, a graduate of Corbin High School, was named to the list. Ellison's parents are Donnie Ellison of London and Jennifer Mitchell of Corbin.
A graduate of South Laurel High School, Lucas Maxey was named to the dean's list. His parents are Jackie and Connie Maxey of London.
A graduate of Corbin High School, Claire O’Bryan was named to the list. Her parents are Larry and Judith O’Bryan of London.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.