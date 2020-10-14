DANVILLE — Area students have been named to the dean's list for the winter/spring term at Centre College, an honor reserved for students who maintain at least a 3.60 grade point average.
Tori Ellison, a graduate of Corbin High School, was named to the list. Tori Ellison's parents are Donnie Ellison of London and Jennifer Mitchell of Corbin.
Sarah Mandviwala, a graduate of South Laurel High School, was named to the list. Sarah Mandviwala's parents are Aqeel and Shahnaz Mandviwala of London.
Lucas Maxey, a graduate of South Laurel High School, was named to the list. Lucas Maxey's parents are Jackie and Connie Maxey of London.
