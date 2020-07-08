TT

BEREA, Ky. — More than 730 Berea College students were named to the Spring 2020 Dean's List. A student is named to the Dean's List who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits*, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.

*For the Spring 2020 term, the number of credits was reduced to three in light of the campus closure due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Local students named to the list were:

Amanda Barton of Corbin

Davallen Brassfield of Williamsburg

Samuel Garr of Corbin

Emily Holly of Corbin

Saralisa Jackson of London

Jaden Johnson of London

Neel Patel of Corbin

Lillian Rice of Williamsburg

Abigail Sell of Corbin

