BEREA, Ky. — More than 730 Berea College students were named to the Spring 2020 Dean's List. A student is named to the Dean's List who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits*, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.
*For the Spring 2020 term, the number of credits was reduced to three in light of the campus closure due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
Local students named to the list were:
Amanda Barton of Corbin
Davallen Brassfield of Williamsburg
Samuel Garr of Corbin
Emily Holly of Corbin
Saralisa Jackson of London
Jaden Johnson of London
Neel Patel of Corbin
Lillian Rice of Williamsburg
Abigail Sell of Corbin
