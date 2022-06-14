School News

MIDWAY — At the May 14 Commencement Ceremony, Midway University conferred degrees on 83 graduate students and 246 undergraduate students who completed their coursework over the last academic year.

This graduating class included individuals from 31 states and sevent countries. During the ceremony, two awards were presented by the University — the President's Award and the Midway Woman Award.

The following is the list of local graduates:

Mary Daly, MBA of London

Ashleigh Fletcher, MBA of Corbin

Jaclyn Jewell, MED of London

Jayla Jones, BS of Lily

Hannah Robinson, AS of London

