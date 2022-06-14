MIDWAY — At the May 14 Commencement Ceremony, Midway University conferred degrees on 83 graduate students and 246 undergraduate students who completed their coursework over the last academic year.
This graduating class included individuals from 31 states and sevent countries. During the ceremony, two awards were presented by the University — the President's Award and the Midway Woman Award.
The following is the list of local graduates:
Mary Daly, MBA of London
Ashleigh Fletcher, MBA of Corbin
Jaclyn Jewell, MED of London
Jayla Jones, BS of Lily
Hannah Robinson, AS of London
