DANVILLE — Area students graduated from Centre College during the school's virtual Senior Celebration held on Sunday, May 22.
The Commencement address was delivered by Centre College President Milton C. Moreland, who urged the 293 graduates,"to be skilled problem solvers who seek to make a positive impact on our world and have a strong sense of social responsibility."
Founded in 1819, Centre College is ranked among America's leading institutions by Forbes, Princeton Review, U.S. News and Colleges That Change Lives.
Barbourville
Megan Brown of Barbourville was awarded a Bachelor of Science in chemistry. Brown graduated cum laude. A graduate of Knox Central High School, Brown's parents are Brian and Sarah Brown of Barbourville.
Joshua Cole of Barbourville was awarded a Bachelor of Science in biology and religion. A graduate of Knox Central High School, Cole's parents are Michael and Gina Cole of Barbourville.
London
Lucas Maxey of London was awarded a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry & molecular biology. Maxey graduated Phi Beta Kappa and summa cum laude. A graduate of South Laurel High School, Maxey's parents are Jackie and Connie Maxey of London.
Claire O’Bryan of London was awarded a Bachelor of Arts in classical studies. A graduate of Battle Ground Academy, O’Bryan's parents are Larry and Judith O’Bryan of London.
