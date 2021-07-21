EAST PEORIA, IL — Illinois Central College congratulates Bryce Gibbs of Williamsburg on earning President's List honors during the Spring 2021 semester. President's List recognition is achieved with a perfect 4.0 grade point average.
Illinois Central College is a two-year community college with campuses in East Peoria, Peoria, and Pekin, Illinois providing a high-quality, affordable education to prepare students to enter the workforce or to transfer to a four-year college or university. For more information on ICC, visit icc.edu.
