OWENSBORO – Brianna Minton, a senior from Corbin, was named to the Brescia University Spring 2020 Dean’s List for completing at least 12 credit hours with a 3.5-4.0 GPA.
Local student named to Brescia University Dean's List
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
David F. Thaler, 73, of Corbin, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at his home. Born in Jellico, Tennessee, David was the son of the late Frank Vincent Thaler and Dema Carr Thaler. He had devoted 38 years to teaching and coaching in public schools in Georgia. He had coached basketball, soc…
Louise Harmon went home to be with her Lord and Savior on June 18, 2020. She passed away peacefully in her home. She was born May 18, 1929 to Alonzo and Ola Payton. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Louise is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Harold Harmon, son Richa…
Most Popular
Articles
- Two indicted on murder charges Friday
- Col. Sanders stories being researched ahead of Sanders Cafe renovation
- Man gets 25 years for murder and assault
- COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Tri-County
- 6-year-old child found dead in bathtub of apparent drowning
- State Rep. Derek Lewis arraigned Tuesday in Laurel County
- Who has the best high school helmet/decal in the Tri-County?
- Which local football team has the best uniform?
- Whitley Co. scheduled to receive over $1.2 million for COVID-19 relief
- Local businessman and his family featured in STIHL advertisements
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.