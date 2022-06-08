School News

MIDWAY — The annual Joy Edwards Hembree Honors Program at Midway University was held April 14 to recognize students, faculty members, and campus organizations for their achievements in the classroom and extra-curricular activities.

"The annual Honors event is an important reminder of our purpose and a celebration of our Midway students' academic and service achievements," said Dr. Carrie Christensen, Interim Assistant Vice President, Academic Affairs, Midway University.

Award recipients:

Brian Weldon, Teacher of the Year

Taylor Petrey, of Corbin, Bachelor of Science in Nursing Award for Professional Excellence

The event is named for the late Joy Edwards Hembree, a long-time Midway University Trustee who advocated for women and children.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you