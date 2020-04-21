Staff at both London's Good Samaritan House Homeless Shelter and Knox County's KCEOC Emergency Support Center have had to make operational changes in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in their facilities.
"We sterilized, sanitized and cleaned everything," said Shawn Bingham, the director of KCEOC's Emergency Support Center. "Furniture, any item that has been used that needs cleaned, we've cleaned. We keep hand sanitizer on hand, stocked in common areas and bathrooms."
Dorothy Reimer, the director of the Good Samaritan House, says she had worked with Home Health for 30 years and that cleanliness has always been a priority at her shelter.
"We were already cleaning and doing those things," she said. "Our countertops are washed down with bleach several times a day and our floors are cleaned with something that's a disinfectant. Our bathrooms are cleaned at least once a day."
Reimer and her husband have been running the shelter with the help of some volunteers for more than three years. Reimer says that because of health concerns, volunteers have not been coming to the shelter. However, she has received help cleaning from those who stay at the shelter.
Bingham says he has met with staff and residents on multiple occasions to further educate them on the coronavirus and to go over social distancing rules, proper sanitization and health techniques.
"We have a CDC packet that we downloaded, and printed off, and we distributed that to staff and clients," he said. "We provide them with the surgical masks and the disposable gloves. Our staff uses cloth masks and disposable gloves."
The staff at KCEOC have placed six-foot floor markers on the floors of their business areas to help ensure that staff and residents are at least six feet apart when engaging with one another.
The staff have also set up an activity schedule for the shelter's kitchen, community rooms, playground equipment and smoking area.
Bingham says this is the fairest way to move forward while keeping the well-being of residents in mind.
Reimer says that she and the residents try not to leave the shelter when they can prevent it.
"It's been hard, it's been hard on my people that don't go out," she explained. "The only time they're allowed to go out is if it's a doctor's appointment, if it's to pickup medication, and that's just them driving them, or I take them and I drive them through to pickup their medicine."
Some of the residents at Good Samaritan are employed and Reimer says that those folks, who are able, still go to work.
Because of the traveling, Reimer says she checks everybody's temperatures regularly.
Reimer informed the Times-Tribune that the Good Samaritan House was not currently accepting new residents at this time. However, she says they are still there to lend a helping hand.
"If we were to have someone come to the door that is hungry, they stay outside the door, and we fix them a bag of food to give them," said Reimer. "We've always done that. That's something the whole three years, a little over three years we've been here we have always done that."
Under normal circumstances, Bingham says KCEOC's shelter can house up to approximately 24 people. The shelter has had to half its occupancy at this time, however. Bingham says it is to ensure that the shelter doesn't become overpopulated during this time.
Currently, the shelter has room for one family unit, or two single people, says Bingham.
"As long as they meet Judge Mitchell's, and the Knox County Fiscal Court's requirements of being a Knox County resident," he explained. "As long as that doesn't put us over our capacity."
Knox County Judge Executive Mike Mitchell originally issued a state of emergency for his county back in March. On April 2, he amended that state of emergency to include restrictions on Knox County's homeless shelters.
According to a press release from Judge Mitchell's office, homeless shelters now in operation cannot expand operations or accept anyone that is not a resident of Knox County, Kentucky or has not been a resident of Knox County for a minimum of 60 days without a legal KY identification.
The amendment also calls for Knox County's shelters to adhere to all requests made by the Knox County Health Department. Failure to comply will result in a cease and desist order, says the amendment.
Bingham did confirm that KCEOC did have at least one resident not from Knox County when Judge Mitchell issued his amendment, but that the person was not asked to leave.
"The order was for only new incoming residents," he said.
Bingham also said that KCEOC was working with a local motel in an effort to provide additional housing to those in need during this time, if KCEOC were to experience an overflow of requests for help.
"We are finalizing that right now. So, I'm expecting in the next, maybe early next week, that if we have demand that comes up for Knox Countians that are homeless, and we can't put them in our shelter, then maybe we can house them there. Again, that's not finalized, but I expect it to be soon."
Reimer says The Good Samaritan works to help residents move into new residencies and has even had some residents move out during the pandemic.
"Our shelter's a little bit different than some shelters because what we do," she explained. "We do try to get them back on their feet, with a job, and living in whether it's an apartment, whether it's a house, rental house, or whatever. But we do try to get them back into housing," she continued. "With that being said, before all of this came about, before it got bad, they were already putting in for housing and that sort of thing. Some of them actually got housing during this time, and they wanted to move on it. So, that's what they did."
Working towards those goals and helping one another helps keep spirits up, and keeps Reimer and residents busy, she says. Currently, The Good Samaritan has two residents who are close to procuring housing.
"We still stay very busy with phone calls and we just stay busy," she said. "Like this morning, I was on the phone. I have a couple of other ladies that possibly have an apartment coming up in the next few weeks. So, this morning I was on the phone making contacts, getting them help with deposits, this and that."
While KCEOC does have some PPE for its staff and residents, Bingham said because of the scarcity, the shelter is accepting donations of those items, along with food. However, the shelter is not accepting any clothing items or furniture at this time.
Reimer recently posted on Facebook that the Good Samaritan was looking for donations. She said the community-ran shelter received everything that it needed and more.
"Our community here in Laurel County, they are absolutely wonderful to us here at the shelter," she said. "I can post something, or have it posted, of something that we need, and we always get in what we need. They're awesome. I don't know that we could be in any better county to work in with the community as Laurel County. They have just been wonderful the whole three years that we've been here."
