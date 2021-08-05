TRI-COUNTY—With new recommendations and guidelines coming out on how to safely re-open schools for the 2021-22 school year, the Times-Tribune has put together a list of the current re-opening guidelines that have been released for those school districts in the Tri-County.
Corbin Independent Schools
As of press time, Corbin Independent School District has not released a re-opening/mask guidance for the 2021-22 school year, but a special-called Board of Education meeting was set for Thursday evening. Students in the Corbin Schools District are not set to return to school until August 19.
Knox County Schools
Knox County Schools are planning to provide all students in-person school five days a week for the upcoming school year with face masks inside the schools being optional when students return to school on August 11.
“Parents/guardians may make the best decision based on their student and family,” a statement released by the district said.
Masks will, however, be required on the school bus during all times of transportation.
“District leadership and the Board of Education will continue to monitor recommendations and mandates set by the state and federal government,” the statement read. “Ultimately, we are committed to providing all students a safe learning environment in which they can thrive through in-person engagement this school year.”
Laurel County Schools
Laurel County Schools will be returning to school on August 11, as the district plans to offer in-person instruction to students five days a week for the 2021-22 school year.
“These guidelines are subject to change by National/State Executive Orders or mandates,” said a statement from the district.
While students in Laurel County are not required to be vaccinated in order to attend school, students ages 12 and older, as well as staff, are encouraged to get vaccinated.
Laurel County Schools are also recommending that students and staff wear face masks while indoors in all classroom and non-classroom settings. Students will, however, be required to wear a mask while riding on a school bus.
“Our goal is to create an environment that provides an opportunity for students to receive the gold standard of traditional in-person instruction,” the statement read. “Laurel County Public Schools will continue working with our local Health Department in establishing safeguards and protocols to protect our students and staff.”
Whitley County Schools
Whitley County Schools will also not be requiring face masks in school when students return on August 11.
“Governor Beshear and the Department of Public Health recommend masks, especially for those individuals unvaccinated, but this is not a mandate,” a statement released by Superintendent John Siler said. “We will continue to monitor the number of COVID 19 cases in the community and the severity of those cases making changes if necessary or if government mandates are issued.”
Williamsburg Independent School
While Williamsburg Independent School does not yet have a finalized re-opening/mask guidance for the 2021-22 school year, as their students do not return until August 25, Superintendent Tim Melton said that the school does plan to offer in-person classes, five days a week for students.
Melton said he and Principal Marc Taylor met with Whitley County Health Department Public Health Director Marcy Rein earlier this week to discuss a plan for opening the school safely.
A special-called board meeting has been set for Tuesday, August 10 to finalize the school’s mask guidance and plan for opening the school.
Melton said WIS will have a virtual component for those students wishing to remain virtual this school year.
“Families can go to our district website and sign up,” he said. “We have just a couple of families that have showed interest so far.”
University of the Cumberlands
University of the Cumberlands plans to offer a fully in-person academic experience for all on-campus undergraduate students for the fall 2021 semester.
The school is requiring that all university faculty, staff, students and visitors—regardless of vaccination status—wear a mask in indoor public spaces when social distancing cannot occur.
Students will also be required to wear a face mask at all times in indoor classroom settings. Masks will not, however, be required in a student’s residence hall room.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.