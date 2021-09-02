TRI-COUNTY—As COVID-19 cases continue to climb throughout the state, schools in the Tri-County are also being hit with positive cases and quarantines.
Corbin Independent Schools has 37 COVID-19 positive students with 112 students currently in quarantine as of Wednesday. The district also has seven positive staff members currently. Since the beginning of school, the district has had 52 total positive student cases and 145 total quarantined students.
Corbin Independent School District’s Director of Safety Tom Greer said that while those numbers may seem high, the recent NIBROC Festival could be a potential factor on the number of positive cases schools in the district are seeing.
“That’s something we’re going to continue to monitor and see if our numbers start dropping down,” Greer said.
“Our principals, our administration are doing a great job,” he added. “So, when we get a notification on a positive test, our principals are doing all the contract tracing. Masks are being worn in the buildings. We’re doing everything we can keep cases down as much as possible.”
In the Knox County Public School District, Director of Communications and Governance for Knox County Public Schools Frank Shelton said that the district overall has seen low case numbers in students and staff, as well as low numbers in those having to quarantine.
“So far we have experienced single digit percentages in the number of students testing positive or being quarantined,” Shelton said. “Looking at the county rate and the state-wide rate, we have been lucky in Knox County. We contribute that to everyone playing a role in our COVID mitigation efforts.”
As of Monday, Shelton reported that there were no full classes having to quarantine this week.
“As of last week, we were below six percent in the total number of students and well below that with staff,” Shelton said. “In most cases, each case has been very isolated to the person who tested positive and two to three others.”
Though there are 119 counties in Kentucky in the COVID “red zone,” including Laurel, Knox and Whitley counties, local school districts are currently not looking to return to an all-virtual option for this school year.
“Knox County has every intention of offering in-person classes for the entire school year,” Shelton said. “While mandates handed down by the Kentucky Department of Education or state government may challenge or prevent that, we know that students learn best when in the classroom with their teacher and peers. We will continue to offer virtual learning for those who are quarantined or test positive, however, we are not looking at going all virtual.”
“Right now, we’re trying to stay open,” Greer said. “We continue to monitor that. Right now, a virtual option is not there but for those who are in quarantined, they can log in and they have access to each one of their teacher’s classrooms. Their lessons are posted daily, so if they are in quarantine they can log on there and get their lessons and submit those lessons.”
