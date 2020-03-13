TRI-COUNTY — Schools in the Tri-County along with schools across the state were asked to take steps to prepare for closure on short-notice if the need arises. That need happened on Thursday for most schools as Gov. Andy Beshear recommended schools to close beginning Monday for the following two weeks.
On Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear held a conference call with superintendents urging districts to be prepared to close schools on short notice — as little as 72 hours.
According to Knox County Public Schools Director of Communications Frank Shelton, the call consisted of the governor repeating his message of discouraging travel abroad, social distancing, and working with local health officials.
On the phone call was Interim Commissioner of Education Kevin Brown.
Shelton said Brown was able to answer questions regarding school districts that were not already part of non-traditional instruction (NTI).
“It is expected that the Kentucky Board will approve a waiver for those districts to enter the program,” said Shelton. “KDE has not asked for a plan from districts. The only thing that was asked of districts was to be prepared to close on short notice.”
During Thursday night’s Whitley County Board of Education meeting Superintendent John Siler updated board members and guests on the district’s Pandemic Plan. Siler said the plan included how staff will communicate to parents and students, getting instruction to children and extracurriculars to high risk situation and food services.
Siler said a decision would be made Friday on when to close, but that decision came early with a post to Facebook announcing a two-week closure beginning Monday. The district would reopen on March 30, pending any further notifications.
“We had a pandemic plan in place but the wording spoke to the flu,” said Siler. “What we’re dealing with now is something different. This is a big step forward. I can’t wait to get this out onto our webpage.”
The board approved an application for 10 temporary emergency non-traditional instruction days in anticipation of shutdown.
For students K-6, 10-day instruction packets covering review and remediation of the four core classes will be assigned. Deputy Superintendent Paula Rickett stressed it would not be new content but it would also not be busy work or coloring pages. Packets will be sent home Friday afternoon with the anticipation of a shutdown, said Rickett.
Students at the middle school and high school level will be assigned work via chromebook. Rickett said these students can work offline, internet is not required. Students will take the chromebooks home and work will already be downloaded.
“I’m really proud of our curriculum team leaders,” said Siler. “They came in today and knocked it out.”
During the shutdown, teachers have to be available between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. for students and parents to have the opportunity to contact them via email or phone call to the school.
Corbin Board of Education voted on Thursday evening to close beginning Monday for the next three weeks. The following week is spring week, so the students will be out of school for a total of four weeks.
Williamsburg City School will also close on Monday, the district posted on Facebook, but no other details were available.
Barbourville Independent School will be closing Monday and offering alternative methods of instruction through April 3. Spring break for the school is April 6-10 and students will not have class assignments those days.
Knox County Public Schools will be closed through April 10 as well.
Knox County Public schools released information about the closing saying that school would be in session Friday to provide printed materials to students about instruction in the upcoming weeks.
"We understand that the coronavirus (COVID-19) is causing disruption in everyone’s lives," the press release said. "According to medical professionals, the closure of schools and the cancellation of events is a necessary step to limit the impact COVID-19 has in Kentucky and across the nation. We appreciate your partnership in taking action to keep our community healthy."
During a press conference on Thursday, Beshear was asked why schools were still open.
His reply:
“What we’ve seen thus far kids are pretty safe themselves,” said Beshear, adding that very few children have had symptoms or have been harmed when they do have symptoms. Beshear said that was one blessing in the coronavirus.
However, the concern is that the children can still spread the virus. And in a confined space they can spread it a lot and potentially go home to a grandmother or grandfather, said Beshear.
The Commonwealth has been thinking about the matter and talking to neighboring states regarding the issue of school closure.
“We’ve got to make sure that there is instruction during that period of time and meals for kids that don’t get meals,” said Beshear. “There are a lot of services that schools provide that kids might not otherwise get.”
Beshear stated he’s been trying to allow enough time that those needs may be met.
“For a virus that doesn’t seem to harm kids we want to make sure our reaction to it, doesn’t harm.” he added. “All these things are a real balance.”
One thing is certain, according to Beshear, it is going to disrupt all of our lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.