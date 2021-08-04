School News

WASHINGTON, DC — As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many families in communities today face increased hardship. Hunger and poverty, already at unacceptable levels, are affecting children at an alarming rate, and the hunger that kids face today has the power to impact the rest of their lives.

As part of No Kid Hungry Kentucky’s continuing effort to ensure all children in Kentucky remain nourished and healthy, the campaign has announced over $1 million in grants to 38 school districts and community organizations to support their efforts to feed kids since March 2020. No Kid Hungry Kentucky is a collaborative effort between Share Our Strength and Feeding Kentucky committed to ending childhood hunger in Kentucky by ensuring kids get the food they need.

“No child should have to struggle with an empty stomach or stress about when they will eat again. These grants will help reach more kids with the food they need to grow up healthy, educated and strong,” said Erica Olmstead, Field Manager for the No Kid Hungry Campaign.

"Schools and community organizations play a critical role in Kentucky’s food system. These grants ensure that they have the resources to reach as many Kentucky kids as possible,” said Kate McDonald, No Kid Hungry Kentucky Director at Feeding Kentucky.

For example, a No Kid Hungry Kentucky grant allowed Webster County Schools to open a Resource Center and Food Pantry in December 2020. Valerie Knight, Webster County Schools Food Service Director, says of the project, “The Resource Center has brought together the school district, county officials, local businesses and community organizations to ensure all students and families have what they need to thrive. The No Kid Hungry grant has changed lives. We are a security net for many and hope to continue our work for years to come.” 

Below are the recipients of No Kid Hungry grants across the state of Kentucky:

Bowling Green Independent School District

Henderson County Schools

Jessamine County Schools

The Hopkinsville/Christian County Family Young Men’s Christian Association, Inc.

Caverna Independent School District

Feeding America, Kentucky's Heartland

Livingston County School District

Jefferson County Public Schools

Boyle County Board of Education

Lewis County Schools

Metcalfe County Schools

Taylor County Schools

Trimble County School District

Harlan County Boys & Girls Club, Inc.

Owsley County Board of Education

Barren County Board of Education

Bourbon County Schools

Corbin Independent Schools

Jefferson County Public Schools

Menifee County School District

Taylor County Schools

Union County Public Schools

Pineville Independent

Webster County Schools

Freestore Foodbank

Fairview Independent Schools

Bell County Board of Education

Grow Appalachia

Williamsburg Independent School District

FoodChain, Inc.

Paducah Public Schools

Perry County

Dare to Care

Henry County Public Schools

Graves County Schools

Montgomery County Board of Education

Community Agricultural Nutritional Enterprises

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you