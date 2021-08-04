WASHINGTON, DC — As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many families in communities today face increased hardship. Hunger and poverty, already at unacceptable levels, are affecting children at an alarming rate, and the hunger that kids face today has the power to impact the rest of their lives.
As part of No Kid Hungry Kentucky’s continuing effort to ensure all children in Kentucky remain nourished and healthy, the campaign has announced over $1 million in grants to 38 school districts and community organizations to support their efforts to feed kids since March 2020. No Kid Hungry Kentucky is a collaborative effort between Share Our Strength and Feeding Kentucky committed to ending childhood hunger in Kentucky by ensuring kids get the food they need.
“No child should have to struggle with an empty stomach or stress about when they will eat again. These grants will help reach more kids with the food they need to grow up healthy, educated and strong,” said Erica Olmstead, Field Manager for the No Kid Hungry Campaign.
"Schools and community organizations play a critical role in Kentucky’s food system. These grants ensure that they have the resources to reach as many Kentucky kids as possible,” said Kate McDonald, No Kid Hungry Kentucky Director at Feeding Kentucky.
For example, a No Kid Hungry Kentucky grant allowed Webster County Schools to open a Resource Center and Food Pantry in December 2020. Valerie Knight, Webster County Schools Food Service Director, says of the project, “The Resource Center has brought together the school district, county officials, local businesses and community organizations to ensure all students and families have what they need to thrive. The No Kid Hungry grant has changed lives. We are a security net for many and hope to continue our work for years to come.”
Below are the recipients of No Kid Hungry grants across the state of Kentucky:
Bowling Green Independent School District
Henderson County Schools
Jessamine County Schools
The Hopkinsville/Christian County Family Young Men’s Christian Association, Inc.
Caverna Independent School District
Feeding America, Kentucky's Heartland
Livingston County School District
Jefferson County Public Schools
Boyle County Board of Education
Lewis County Schools
Metcalfe County Schools
Taylor County Schools
Trimble County School District
Harlan County Boys & Girls Club, Inc.
Owsley County Board of Education
Barren County Board of Education
Bourbon County Schools
Corbin Independent Schools
Jefferson County Public Schools
Menifee County School District
Taylor County Schools
Union County Public Schools
Pineville Independent
Webster County Schools
Freestore Foodbank
Fairview Independent Schools
Bell County Board of Education
Grow Appalachia
Williamsburg Independent School District
FoodChain, Inc.
Paducah Public Schools
Perry County
Dare to Care
Henry County Public Schools
Graves County Schools
Montgomery County Board of Education
Community Agricultural Nutritional Enterprises
