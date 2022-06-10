WHITLEY COUNTY — The deadline to file to run in the November General Election for the three local school district’s board of education races ended on Tuesday, with contested races in two out of the three districts.
A change in state election laws changed the original August filing deadline to June 7, meaning those wishing to run for election on the Whitley County Board of Education, the Williamsburg Independent Board of Education and the Corbin Independent Board of Education had to do so by 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Two seats will be up for election for the Whitley County Board of Education, with First District board member Kenny Carr and Second District board member Brenda Rose both seeking re-election, while Rose will be facing opposition for the second district seat from Calvin Prewitt.
The Corbin Independent Board of Education also has two seats up for election in November and those seats belong to Kim Croley and Carcille Burchette.
Both Croley and Burchette have filed to seek re-election, while Paul Taylor has also filed to run for office.
Three seats will be up for election for three incumbent Williamsburg Independent Board of Education members and those include Kim Williams, Roger Faulkner and Donnie Patrick. All three of those board members have filed to seek re-election in November.
