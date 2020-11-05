While mail-in ballots must be received by Friday in Kentucky, the majority of local races have already been decided as the margins are greater than the requested mail-in ballots that have not yet been returned.
The Corbin City Commission race has been decided and two new faces will join the two incumbents. Allison Moore and Seth Reeves are the newcomers to the commission as Trent Knuckles and Brandon Shepherd currently hold positions on the commission and round out the top four voting totals for the commission. The four candidates have more than a 375-vote lead over the candidate with the fifth most votes. According to county clerks, the number of mail-in ballots not returned (that could still be postmarked by Tuesday and delivered by Friday) will not change the overall winner of this race.
Knox and Whitley votes combined for the Corbin City Commission race are:
Allison Moore: 1,641
Seth Reeves: 1,479
Trent Knuckles: 1,334
Brandon Shepherd: 1,218
Lisa Garrison: 831
Shannon Hall: 701
Daron Steele: 559
Williamsburg City Council will remain the same as two new candidates were defeated with over a 300-vote margin and just 185 main-in ballots have not yet been returned in Whitley County.
The Whitley County Board of Education District 3 is too close to call as only 177 votes separate the two candidates, Malorie Cooper (1,150) and Kay Schwartz (973).
The race for District 3 for Knox County Board of Education is also too close to call with 195 mail-in ballots in Knox County that had not been returned by Tuesday evening. Just 20 votes separate Jim Miles (551) and Charles Merida (531).
Brenda Hill has won the Whitley County Board of Education District 4 race with 821 votes over Danny Terrell's 550.
The member for the Knox County Board of Education for District 4 will be William Ashburn.
The Barbourville Independent Board of Education had two open positions which will be filled by Sandy Lundy and Blair Skidmore.
Positions on the ballots without opposition included Corbin Independent Board of Education members with three spots open and three candidates, Stephen Mulberry, Todd Childers and Keith Gibson. Jimmy Hendrickson will fill the 5th District position on the Knox County Board of Education.
Barbourville City Council will remain the same as just the six council members were on the ballot.
Whitley County Clerk will remain Carolyn Willis.
There will be only one new face on the London City Council after Tuesday's election that left two former council members choosing not to pursue another term, leaving two open seats. Those numbers may vary slightly, as mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 election date, although Laurel County Clerk Tony Brown said he only expected "a handful" of mail-in ballots to be received.
According to unofficial numbers released by the Laurel County Clerk's office on Tuesday night, the council members taking office in January will have current members Judd Weaver, Danny Phelps, Daniel Carmack and Bobby Joe Parman returning. The other two seats will be filled by former council member Kelly Smith Greene and newcomer, Kip Jervis. Weaver was the top vote getter in the council race. The top six vote getters of the 10 candidates will fill the seats.
Laurel County Clerk Tony Brown did not think any mail-in ballots that had not been returned would affect the local races.
Mequeil Storm and Tricia Mullins will both hold seats on the East Bernstadt Independent Board of Education while Joe Karr will take the District 5 seat of the Laurel County Board of Education.
Ed Jones and Jeff Lewis both ran unopposed for the District 2 seat for Laurel County Board of Education.
Whitley County vote totals on Tuesday with 185 mail-in ballots that were not returned yet are as follows:
Williamsburg City Council (vote 6)
Laurel Jefferies West: 988
Erica Harris: 973
Loren Connell: 857
Mary Ann Stanfill: 825
Richard Foley: 798
Patty Faulkner: 731
Carl Weaver: 401
Jane Graham: 394
Corbin City Commissioners (vote 4)
Allison Moore: 1,383
Seth Reeves: 1,261
Trent Knuckles: 1,102
Brandon Shepherd: 992
Lisa Garrison: 657
Daron Steele: 464
Shannon Hall: 573
Whitley County Board of Education 3rd District (vote 1)
Malorie Cooper: 1,150
Kay Schwartz: 973
Whitley County Board of Education 4th District (vote 1)
Brenda Hill: 821
Danny Terrell: 550
Whitley County Board of Education 5th District (vote 1)
J.E. Jones: 821
Corbin Independent Board of Education (vote 3)
Stephen Mulberry 2,642
Todd Childers 2,897
Keith Gibson 2,758
Williamsburg Independent Board of Education (vote 2)
Kim White 1,236
Allan Steely 1,118
Whiltey County Clerk
Carolyn Willis (R) - 13,840
Knox County vote totals on Tuesday with 195 mail-in ballots that were not returned yet are as follows:
Corbin City Commission (vote 4)
Allison Moore: 258
Seth Reeves: 218
Trent Knuckles: 232
Brandon Shepherd: 226
Lisa Garrison: 174
Shannon Hall: 128
Daron Steele: 95
Barbourville City Council (vote 6)
Wilma Barnes: 719
Calvin Manis: 513
Ronnie Moore: 615
Mike Johnson: 637
Eddie Smith: 682
Jeremy Hicks: 653
Knox County Board of Education District 3 (Vote 1)
Jim Miles: 551
Charles Merida: 531
Knox County Board of Education District 4 (Vote 1)
William Ashburn: 896
Bob Frederick: 636
Jared Mills: 245
Knox County Board of Education District 5 (Vote 1)
Jimmy Hendrickson: 2,059
Barbourville Independent Board of Education (Vote 2)
Sandy Lundy: 671
Blair Skidmore: 552
Jon Phoenix: 235
Corbin Independent Board of Education (Vote 3)
Stephen Mulberry: 208
Todd Childers: 221
Keith Gibson: 221
Laurel County results
London City Council (vote 6):
Bobby Joe Parman - 1,307
Judd Weaver - 1,448
Michael Dane Gilpin II - 891
Donnie Lee Philpot - 1,118
Danny Phelps - 1,226
Justin Young - 1,034
Kelly Smith Greene - 1,379
Matthew Johnson - 615
Kip Jervis - 1,327
Daniel Carmack - 1,373
Write-in - 30
East Bernstadt Independent Board of Education Member:
Mequeil Storm - 437
Lucas Joyner - 375
Write-in - 26
East Bernstadt Independent Board of Education Member:
Tricia Mullins - 297
Charles Allen - 257
Write-in - 1
Laurel County Board of Education District #2
Ed Jones - 3,139
Write-in - 45
Laurel County Board of Education District #4
Jeff Lewis - 3,842
Write-in - 42
Laurel County Board of Education District #5
Joe Karr - 3,405
Charles "Bud" Stuber - 1,728
Write-in - 22
