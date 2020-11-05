Election results

While mail-in ballots must be received by Friday in Kentucky, the majority of local races have already been decided as the margins are greater than the requested mail-in ballots that have not yet been returned.

The Corbin City Commission race has been decided and two new faces will join the two incumbents. Allison Moore and Seth Reeves are the newcomers to the commission as Trent Knuckles and Brandon Shepherd currently hold positions on the commission and round out the top four voting totals for the commission. The four candidates have more than a 375-vote lead over the candidate with the fifth most votes. According to county clerks, the number of mail-in ballots not returned (that could still be postmarked by Tuesday and delivered by Friday) will not change the overall winner of this race.

Knox and Whitley votes combined for the Corbin City Commission race are:

Allison Moore: 1,641

Seth Reeves: 1,479

Trent Knuckles: 1,334

Brandon Shepherd: 1,218

Lisa Garrison: 831

Shannon Hall: 701

Daron Steele: 559

Williamsburg City Council will remain the same as two new candidates were defeated with over a 300-vote margin and just 185 main-in ballots have not yet been returned in Whitley County.

The Whitley County Board of Education District 3 is too close to call as only 177 votes separate the two candidates, Malorie Cooper (1,150) and Kay Schwartz (973).

The race for District 3 for Knox County Board of Education is also too close to call with 195 mail-in ballots in Knox County that had not been returned by Tuesday evening. Just 20 votes separate Jim Miles (551) and Charles Merida (531).

Brenda Hill has won the Whitley County Board of Education District 4 race with 821 votes over Danny Terrell's 550.

The member for the Knox County Board of Education for District 4 will be William Ashburn.

The Barbourville Independent Board of Education had two open positions which will be filled by Sandy Lundy and Blair Skidmore.

Positions on the ballots without opposition included Corbin Independent Board of Education members with three spots open and three candidates, Stephen Mulberry, Todd Childers and Keith Gibson. Jimmy Hendrickson will fill the 5th District position on the Knox County Board of Education.

Barbourville City Council will remain the same as just the six council members were on the ballot.

Whitley County Clerk will remain Carolyn Willis.

There will be only one new face on the London City Council after Tuesday's election that left two former council members choosing not to pursue another term, leaving two open seats. Those numbers may vary slightly, as mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 election date, although Laurel County Clerk Tony Brown said he only expected "a handful" of mail-in ballots to be received.

According to unofficial numbers released by the Laurel County Clerk's office on Tuesday night, the council members taking office in January will have current members Judd Weaver, Danny Phelps, Daniel Carmack and Bobby Joe Parman returning. The other two seats will be filled by former council member Kelly Smith Greene and newcomer, Kip Jervis. Weaver was the top vote getter in the council race. The top six vote getters of the 10 candidates will fill the seats.

Laurel County Clerk Tony Brown did not think any mail-in ballots that had not been returned would affect the local races.

Mequeil Storm and Tricia Mullins will both hold seats on the East Bernstadt Independent Board of Education while Joe Karr will take the District 5 seat of the Laurel County Board of Education.

Ed Jones and Jeff Lewis both ran unopposed for the District 2 seat for Laurel County Board of Education.

Whitley County vote totals on Tuesday with 185 mail-in ballots that were not returned yet are as follows:

Williamsburg City Council (vote 6)

Laurel Jefferies West: 988

Erica Harris: 973

Loren Connell: 857

Mary Ann Stanfill: 825

Richard Foley: 798

Patty Faulkner: 731

Carl Weaver: 401

Jane Graham: 394

Corbin City Commissioners (vote 4)

Allison Moore: 1,383

Seth Reeves: 1,261

Trent Knuckles: 1,102

Brandon Shepherd: 992

Lisa Garrison: 657

Daron Steele: 464

Shannon Hall: 573

Whitley County Board of Education 3rd District (vote 1)

Malorie Cooper: 1,150

Kay Schwartz: 973

Whitley County Board of Education 4th District (vote 1)

Brenda Hill: 821

Danny Terrell: 550

Whitley County Board of Education 5th District (vote 1)

J.E. Jones: 821

Corbin Independent Board of Education (vote 3)

Stephen Mulberry 2,642

Todd Childers 2,897

Keith Gibson 2,758

Williamsburg Independent Board of Education (vote 2)

Kim White 1,236

Allan Steely 1,118

Whiltey County Clerk

Carolyn Willis (R) - 13,840

Knox County vote totals on Tuesday with 195 mail-in ballots that were not returned yet are as follows:

Corbin City Commission (vote 4)

Allison Moore: 258

Seth Reeves: 218

Trent Knuckles: 232

Brandon Shepherd: 226

Lisa Garrison: 174

Shannon Hall: 128

Daron Steele: 95

Barbourville City Council (vote 6)

Wilma Barnes: 719

Calvin Manis: 513

Ronnie Moore: 615

Mike Johnson: 637

Eddie Smith: 682

Jeremy Hicks: 653

Knox County Board of Education District 3 (Vote 1)

Jim Miles: 551

Charles Merida: 531

Knox County Board of Education District 4 (Vote 1)

William Ashburn: 896

Bob Frederick: 636

Jared Mills: 245

Knox County Board of Education District 5 (Vote 1)

Jimmy Hendrickson: 2,059

Barbourville Independent Board of Education (Vote 2)

Sandy Lundy: 671

Blair Skidmore: 552

Jon Phoenix: 235

Corbin Independent Board of Education (Vote 3)

Stephen Mulberry: 208

Todd Childers: 221

Keith Gibson: 221

Laurel County results

London City Council (vote 6):

Bobby Joe Parman - 1,307

Judd Weaver - 1,448

Michael Dane Gilpin II - 891

Donnie Lee Philpot - 1,118

Danny Phelps - 1,226

Justin Young - 1,034

Kelly Smith Greene - 1,379

Matthew Johnson - 615

Kip Jervis - 1,327

Daniel Carmack - 1,373

Write-in - 30

East Bernstadt Independent Board of Education Member:

Mequeil Storm - 437

Lucas Joyner - 375

Write-in - 26

East Bernstadt Independent Board of Education Member:

Tricia Mullins - 297

Charles Allen - 257

Write-in - 1

Laurel County Board of Education District #2

Ed Jones - 3,139

Write-in - 45

Laurel County Board of Education District #4

Jeff Lewis - 3,842

Write-in - 42

Laurel County Board of Education District #5

Joe Karr - 3,405

Charles "Bud" Stuber - 1,728

Write-in - 22

