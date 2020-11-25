CORBIN — “The only thing he done was put a Band Aid on this thing,” is how the owner of Bubby’s BBQ and Shep’s Place, Mark Shepherd, described Governor Andy Beshear placing new restrictions on Kentucky’s restaurants.
Last week, Beshear announced new mandates that prohibited in-person dining in restaurants that would go in effect Nov. 20 and last until Sunday, Dec. 13. Shepherd said he believes the Governor should have closed down more than just restaurants to help curb the spread of the virus.
“I would hate to have his job, I would, but if you really want to do something and try to see results, the best thing you can do is shut a bunch of stuff down,” Shepherd said. “It’s not that I’m not sympathetic about what’s going on, oh I am,” he added. “Something’s going to have to be done, but don’t pick on me, and that be it.”
Shepherd, like a lot of local restauranteurs, is feeling the financial burden of yet another shutdown of in-person dining. He says that over the last nine months, Bubby’s BBQ has lost on average $20,000-$25,000 a week. He predicts that Bubby’s will lose over $1 million in revenue compared to years past. His other restaurant, Shep’s Place, is on pace to lose $600,000-$700,000 this year.
“We were already struggling at 50 percent [capacity], because it’s never really come back to where it needed to be,” explained Shepherd. “Most of the restaurant owners were breaking even at that 50 percent, because we were losing 50 percent of what we normally had. We can’t keep doing this.”
Shepherd said that on Saturday, Shep’s Place was open for pickup and curbside services and that the restaurant only brought in $300 in sales.
“We’re going to do 15 percent of what we were doing, if we’re lucky,” he said. “I feel like curbside is pennies and we need to make dollars. We’ve got bills to pay.”
Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel says she worries about local restaurant owners not only because their businesses help breathe life into the growing downtown area, but because many of those who own local restaurants are friends and neighbors.
“You can just sense it without them having to say it,” Kriebel said on restaurant owners worrying about the new restrictions. “A small business is someone’s dream. In someone’s dream, they pour everything. It’s their livelihood, it’s who they are. When your dreams are threatened, it’s scary. When your livelihood is threatened, it’s very scary.”
The Wrigley Taproom & Eatery owner, Kristin Smith, said the restaurant that is nearing its fifth year in business plans to offer customer favorites and deals to get customers to order take out.
"We’ve got our hats turned inside out and planning on rallying to the end," Smith said. "What that means for us is offering a weekly family meal, discounted wine bottles and bringing back our customer’s all-time favorite menu items like the Cajun Shrimp Boil and Sichuan Dumplings."
Della Martin at the recently opened Sweeties Ice Cream shop in Corbin said that because the ice cream shop had originally planned to open during the first round of restaurant restrictions, they had brainstormed and planned ideas on how to operate amid the restrictions.
Martin says Sweeties has acquired more picnic tables for outside seating. They also plan on acquiring a tarp to provide a covering for the outside seating, and heat torches, as well. Sweeties is offering curbside type services where customers can pull into the ice cream shop’s parking lot, and call the number listed on their Facebook page. A staff member will then come out and take your order, and bring your order back out to you once completed.
Martin says the restrictions and colder weather have forced the folks at Sweeties to diversify their menu. Sweeties is now offering chocolate bombs with hot drinks, which is a fad she says has become popular on the internet. Creating these homemade chocolate bombs has helped keep the staff at Sweeties busy.
“We’re trying to diversify our products here a little bit, so we can keep them employed,” explained Martin, later adding, “You’ve got to look at that too, you’ve got to keep your employees working, especially around the holidays. To me, that’s been more of a factor than accommodating to-go and stuff like that. It’s been ‘how do I keep my workers employed at the holidays.’
Martin says she has been forced to cut her employees’ hours, but that her staff of 15 are understanding.
“As of yet we’ve not had to let anybody go, or lay anybody off, or anything like that,” she said. “We’re just cutting hours, but we’re trying to keep them working, and keep them going, and that’s a really big deal,” she continued. “We have a fabulous staff here, and I’d hate to lose any one of them. I’d hate to see anybody lose a job right at the holidays, that’s horrible.”
Shepherd says he has had to layoff a majority of his staff at both restaurants and is keeping two employees onboard to handle curbside and carryout. He said that typically, even without COVID, Thanksgiving through Christmas is the slowest part of the year for some restaurants.
“Now more than ever the public has to really step up to the plate and support small business,” noted Kriebel. “It’s up to the community to save the community by continuing to patronize the businesses through carryout and curb-side service.”
Some other local businesses like the law firm of Copeland and Romines have done just that, by providing a second round of what they call “The Champ’s Tab.” The law firm has opened a $1,000 tab at The Depot on Main, Pizza and Co., The Wrigley Taproom, and Smokey’s BBQ to help cover the cost of meals for local residents. They have also opened $500 tabs at Shep’s Place, Bubby’s BBQ, and The Brick Oven in Williamsburg.
“I will say that I feel that we are resilient, and that we will persevere,” said Kriebel. “Corbin is a strong enough, tight enough community that people will continue to support small business, patronize the restaurants. We are going to make it through this.”
