WHITLEY COUNTY — As local businesses begin to reopen their doors after months of challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, some things have changed for area restaurants. Restaurant owners remain optimistic but there’s no denying the impact the food industry and slowed economy is having on restaurants that were not so long ago thriving.
Mark Shepherd has had to make some changes at his popular all-you-can-eat Bubby’s BBQ restaurant that re-opened last Friday. The buffet now has employees serving guests what they want, rather than guests serving themselves. They are, as always, welcome to as much as they want, they just have to have an employee serve it to them.
“It’s a big change, especially trying to get people used to it,” said Shepherd.
The demand in meat is one of Shepherd’s biggest challenges. Shepherd said this pandemic is as much about the economy as it is healthcare. Although his reputation of having good food is still solid, he feels like in a sense he’s starting all over, trying to rebuild a business.
“Restaurant owners have come back into this with prices up because of the demand for meat,” said Shepherd. “It makes it very difficult not to raise your prices — we haven’t.”
Shepherd said he’s doing good so far with 28 to 29 percent out of 33 percent. He’s happy with that. He asks for guests to be patient with the restaurants and with one another.
Shep’s Place, another one of Shepherd’s restaurants that is located in downtown Corbin, is doing about the same percentage of business as Bubby’s. But having two restaurants carries another set of worries.
“Downtown was rolling pretty good and then, the brakes, halted us,” said Shepherd. “It’s hard.”
But Shepherd feels like everything gets safer everyday and he’s hoping for the best.
The Wrigley located on Main Street in downtown Corbin is excited to reopen and serve their loyal patrons again.
“We’ve definitely missed the hospitality aspect of our industry during this very long 10-week shutdown,” said owner Kristin Smith.
Smith said she’s witnessed several silver lining moments though they are gleaning from their situation, one being that the community cares about them and wants them to succeed; another is the pivot to online ordering which has been successful and will remain as the Wrigley reopens.
Smith plans to reopen next week offering only 25 available seats in the dining room and 12 seats in the new back patio.
“We strongly recommend guests make reservations by emailing eat@thewrigley.com,” Smith added.
Seasons Restaurant's dining room re-opened Friday for lunch and dinner by reservation only. They will still be offering carry out and curbside pickup as well. Call 528-1298 to reserve your table.
