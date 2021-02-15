The Whitley County Physicians of the Kentucky Medical Association (KMA) showed their appreciation to all hospital employees who have assisted them in the care of COVID-19 patients. Thee group said the staff in the Emergency Room, Respiratory Therapy, Intensive Care Unit and Progressive Care Unit deserve special recognition as they have endured the blunt of the daily exposure and risk while working directly with COVID-19 patients. The Whitley County Physicians of the Kentucky Medical Association contributed $12,000 to the Baptist Health Corbin Foundation that will be allotted in equal amounts to those employees on high risk units for their special efforts these past 10 months. | Photo contributed
