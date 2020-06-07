CORBIN -- In hopes to provide children with a better understanding about the recent COVID-19 outbreak, two individuals have created a book and targeted it to school children.
Hank Gevedon, Lynn Camp School teacher and designer with Reptile Tool Works, along with artist and illustrator Kellene Turner recently collaborated on a book called "How the Littlest Hero Fought the Villain Virus Down to Zero".
Gevedon said the pair normally works together on survival guides but when he came up with the idea of doing something COVID-19 related, Turner was on board.
"When you want to get something done in a family, you pick the little kid that is into rules and regulations," said Gevedon about the book meant to empower young children.
As Gevedon and Turner discussed exactly how young people would feel during this pandemic, the discussion led to how they could make the virus real and share the things that people needed to do to keep themselves safe.
Writing and illustrating a book about a virus that doesn't have a clear description gave Turner a lot of room for expression. Turner has recently painted multiple murals around town for the city and others.
"It was really fun," Turner said. "Hank is really easy to work with."
The duo wish that the book could have been written sooner but they believe there is still a platform for it. Gevedon worked fast and produced the book in less than two months. As they developed the book, they added daily vital statistic sheets at the back and added a daily contact list. The book also includes a Spanish translation on the pages. This was important to them as they understand the numbers of Spanish speaking community members.
Gevedon hope that the book will become a resource for teachers in the fall. Turner envisions it for libraries and organizations that help in coping mechanism for children. They have sent both the governor and lieutenant governor copies of the book. Some of the books will be donated to children at hospitals.
This book is the first in a series of many to come from Gevedon and Turner. They are already working on the second book about animals.
The book is self published and can be published on reptiletool.works.
