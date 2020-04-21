CORBIN — “It’s hard to isolate the elders from their families but we’re protecting our most important libraries,” said Nicky Love. “Everyone of them is a different book on the shelf and they just have so much information in them. If we lost even a portion of these people we would lose so much valuable wisdom.”
During Gov. Beshear’s press conference on Wednesday, he said one thing was for sure, the coronavirus spreads quickly and it’s deadly.
“All you have to do is take a look at the numbers in our nursing home facilities,” said Gov. Beshear who reported an additional 39 cases of the virus among residents in long term care facilities Wednesday. “This is who it comes for and we’ve got to do everything we can to protect them.”
Administration at The Heritage Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility started taking precautions early in March even before Gov. Beshear’s restrictions were put in place to ensure the safety of their residents. And as the CDC’s recommendations changed, so did the facility's procedures.
“Every time they released a new recommendation we stepped up and usually went a step further,” said Nicky Love, administrator for the Heritage.
Love, and Director of Nursing Rebecca Humfleet, said the staff at the Heritage are monitored twice a shift, which includes a questionnaire filled with intricate health details as well as a temperature check.
Residents are also monitored every shift including vital signs and respiratory status.
Deliveries to the facility are handled outside the building to reduce the risk that something will be brought in from vendors. In fact the facility even screens its vendors when they make a delivery, using the same protocol on them as with staff.
The staff is no longer taking in personal items from family members for residents and mail is put aside for a minimum of 24 hours before being delivered, and is disinfected as well. The surfaces in the building are cleaned every two hours either by the housekeeping staff or by the nursing staff with an approved solution to kill the virus.
Love said the housekeeping staff more than ever is taking pride in their job because they know they are the key to holding everyone together during this time.
“Without them we couldn’t do what we do,” Love said. “And I think we’ve failed to tell them that over the years and now more than ever we’re telling them how essential they are.”
At first Love said she didn’t think everything that needed to be done would be able to get done, but she watches it get handled every single day.
“They clean their normal things and then two hours later I see them cleaning the handrails, the kiosks and the doorhandles,” said Love. “And we can’t stress the hand washing enough.”
Social distancing is occurring within the nursing home as the break areas have been closed and the dining areas have been adjusted to where employees can be seated six feet apart.
The facility is currently housing around 80 residents, and without visitors, the concern for residents' mental health is at the top of the list. However, Love said residents are adjusting and interestingly enough some new bonds are developing between residents and staff.
“They’re grown so much that in some ways it has been good for them,” noted Love. “We’ve seen some of them actually really blossom with just staff, because we’re asking more questions about their past. We’re trying to engage them in things that keep them cognitively stable.”
At the end of the day, Love said they miss their families but technology has made the crisis much easier. The staff can’t wait to open the doors and let family visit with one another again.
“I think we will value each other so much more as families and as employees,” added Love who calls this experience both scary and humbling. She is thankful for the support of the community and the residents family members. She said they fight a battle everyday with a big cheering section.
As of Thursday, the Heritage had no cases of COVID-19, but Humfleet said they were prepared if they were to get one.
“Every morning I count our PPE inventory and every evening before I go home I count it,” she said. “And we educate daily.”
Love said they work closely with the hospital, health department, corporate office and sister facilities.
Williamsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center Administrator Laura Creekmore said they are following the CDC and CMS guidelines.
“It truly changes very frequently,” said Creekmore. “We’ve been over a month without visitors and we’re doing everything possible to keep our residents in this facility safe.”
Gail Gibbs Administrator for Hillcrest Heath and Rehabilitation said this crisis is something they've never seen before but they've tried to be proactive in their measures.
"Staff started wearing masks several weeks ago," she said. "As far as residents, we stopped visitation, unless someone is passing."
Gibbs said the mail there is also sanitized and put on hold for 24 hours before being distributed. Temperatures are being checked daily and extra cleaning measures are in place throughout the day. According to Gibbs the facility has plenty of PPE.
When asked if any staff or residents at Hillcrest had tested positive, Gibbs replied:
"We do not have anybody in this building that is positive."
Gibbs said she is thankful for the community support she has seen throughout this. She said people are sending cards, making masks and buying lunches and it doesn't go unnoticed.
"The community support is overwhelming and it's appreciated," Gibbs said. "I couldn't ask for more support from anyone."
