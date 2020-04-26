Local musician Adam Angel releases first single

"I always played guitar and sang a little around the campfire," Corbin native Adam Angel said. "Friends and family always told me I should play music, so I started playing at bars."
"Less than Love," Angel's first single, was released on major audio platforms April 5. Influenced by his Eastern Kentucky upbringing and the bluegrass associated with it, "Less than Love" uses a southern flair to tell the story of a relationship gone bad.
Angel grew up on a small farm in Corbin. From the age of 10 or 11, Angel was always fascinated with playing guitar, having watched his father perform in the local gospel band Horizon. Angel also grew up listening to country, citing Johnny Cash as one of his major influences.
"The Camouflage Indiana was the guitar people know me for. It's just an inexpensive guitar I played at campfires," said Angel. "Now I play the Martin D-18. It's a very high-quality instrument. One of the main reasons I picked it up was it's the guitar Johnny Cash played."
Angel had known Anthony Campbell -- the bass guitarist for southeastern band County Wide, for a long time. The two frequently hun out as Campbell was neighbors with Angel's aunt. Through that connection, County Wide helped Angel get his start as a musician. He has since performed alongside County Wide at numerous venues.
One such venue being Raft-Up 2018, Lake Cumberland's annual event combining the fun of the waters with live music. Angel recalls Raft-Up as one of the largest events he's ever played for, having entertained an audience in the thousands.
Frequently, Angel plays at Austin City Saloon in Corbin. It was here he landed the opportunity to release his first single.
"Matt McQueen works as a sound technician at Austin City Saloon. He's got a recording studio in Jellico, Tennessee -- Gem City Studios," Angel recalled. "I've been working on 'Less than Love' since last year. The boys with County Wide helped me put it together."
Following the release of his single, Angel is in talks with other musicians to set up a band. His next venue is scheduled for Sunday, May 2, at 7 p.m. at Bubba Brew's Sports Bar & Grill in Maynardville, TN. Angel noted the event is dependent on the status of the current COVID-19 quarantine.
"Less than Love" is available on Spotify, iTunes, Pandora, Google Play and Youtube. Adam Angel can be followed on Facebook at facebook.com/AngelAdammusic/.
