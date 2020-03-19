WHITLEY COUNTY — Local leaders committed to making a difference in the county’s opioid abuse program recently returned from a collaboration with national leaders.
In February, the Whitley County Health Department announced it received a $635,000 grant for Rural Responses to the Opioid Epidemic demonstration project, and earlier this month the health department’s leadership team attended a national forum in Arlington, Virginia.
Marcy Rein, Whitley County Public Health Director, said the trip was the first grantee meeting for the Rural Responses to the Opioid Epidemic grant. The event was in conjunction with a larger Bureau of Justice Assistance Comprehensive Opioid Abuse Program conference.
Rein said six members of the grant leadership team attended. The leadership team is composed of representatives from Whitley County UNITE Coalition, Dayspring Health, Inc., Corbin Police Department, the Kentucky 34th Circuit Court, and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. They will start to plan project activities based on current gaps in prevention, treatment and recovery services.
“We had the opportunity to listen to presentations from all over the country,” said Rein. “They shared strategies they have implemented, challenges they have overcome, and lots of hints to help programs who want to try implementing similar projects.”
The team learned from presentations on data systems that are used to track overdoses.
Rein said communities are doing fantastic work to increase resilience among children and courts are doing creative work, collaborating with partners to improve treatment and reduce overdose risks.
“We met the federal partners working with our grant and met the leadership teams from the twenty other rural projects as well,” added Rein. “We heard about out of the box strategies and resources.”
Rein said there was common ground with communities and many of them shared the same challenges Whitley County has, like access to transportation and distance to services.
The meetings helped the leadership team clarify the direction they want to go forward with inside their grant planning.
“We are anxious to take advantage of our momentum,” noted Rein. “However, in light of COVID-19, we are having to adjust course and are awaiting guidance from our grantor on how to do that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.