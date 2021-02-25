CORBIN — A Facebook post inquiring into local art for the wall of a law office has now led one local lawyer to begin laying the groundwork for the opening of an art gallery in Corbin’s South Park Center.
Jeremy Bryant’s law office has a large, curved, gray wall. Because of the curve, the attorney had a difficult time finding art that would work. Bryant also wanted the work hung on the wall to be from somebody local, that’s what led him to create his post on February 4, asking for help.
“I just got a million responses,” Bryant said on his post. “I was blown away by what people were sending me. I couldn’t believe all the good talent.”
While not much of a visual artist himself, Bryant says he has a lot of artist friends and wanted to showcase the work of a local artist, noting a sense of civic pride as a reason why.
“I can’t really draw anything,” he said with a laugh. “I can take a pretty good photograph, but I was much more literary in high school,” Bryant continued. “A couple of times I know I’ve been paid for say essays, and things like that. It’s a good feeling to get paid for your art form.”
The idea to open an art gallery didn’t initially come to Bryant after creating his post. He says it was about a week later while driving to McCreary County when inspiration struck.
“I’ve been wanting to do a side business for a long time, something I could do, and my wife could be involved with. She’s a lot artsier and craftier than I am. I wanted something we’d both be interested in,” he explained.
After discussing things with his wife and getting the “necessary go ahead,” Bryant posted another Facebook post asking for general feedback concerning his gallery idea.
In the post, Bryant announced that he has incorporated the name “Kentucky Creative LLC,” and that he was simply considering the idea. He asked for feedback before “taking the plunge” in signing a lease and moving forward with the project. That post, created on Valentine’s Day, now has over 250 comments and more than 225 shares.
Bryant signed a lease for a building located in the same plaza as his law office last Wednesday.
Bryant said he would like the gallery to be a mix between a Parisian bistro and an art gallery serving drinks like coffee, tea, and soft drinks, along with sandwiches and simple food. He plans to feature not only visual art but other forms as well. Amongst the feedback he’s received, Bryant says he has heard from artist who create jewelry, glassware, monogram T-shirts, and more.
“I obviously would want paintings and photography to hang on the walls,” he wrote in his Facebook post. “Local acoustic sets are never a bad idea, either,” he added, also noting that the gallery could even have artists host classes dedicated to their respective mediums.
“It’d be nice to have a week of abstract expressionism, a week of photography, a week of watercolors, different themes,” said Bryant. “Maybe at the get-go, with just all of the people we have calling, maybe it would be more of a hodgepodge that we could see evolving into more of a theme, a weekly or monthly theme down the road.”
Bryant said he would like to see everything showcased in the gallery from the front door to the back door come from Kentucky artists, producers, and vendors. He wants to keep things as local as possible, and is even attempting to contact Kentucky coffee makers.
In the beginning, Bryant said the gallery would consign the work it displays at a 70/30 split, with 70 percent going toward the artist and 30 percent going towards the gallery. He has enlisted the help of a friend who will also list the works of art online for potential buyers to see.
When asked when he thought the gallery could open, Bryant said April 1 was a tentative date that he had in mind.
“But again that’s tentative,” he stressed. “I’m a real mover and a shaker when I get something on my mind. I try to follow through to completion, but with coronavirus and everything, it’s difficult to pin people down in their office these days.”
In the meantime, Bryant said he will get with the health department in trying to procure the appropriate permits and paperwork to serve drinks and food. He is also in the process of interviewing candidates for a managerial position, who will help in promoting, running, and procuring art for the gallery.
Bryant has also launched a contest for the design of a logo for Kentucky Creative. The winner will win $500. Interested participants can submit their designs to Bryant via Facebook messenger, email, or by dropping it off at his law office, 37 South Park Center Drive, Suite 6, Corbin.
