Local law enforcement searching for missing Whitley County teen

WHITLEY COUNTY — Multiple law enforcement agencies are working to help locate a missing 16-year-old girl from Whitley County.
McKenzie Ledbetter of Rockholds was last seen in her home the evening of April 2, according to Brandon Prewitt with the Whitley County Sheriff's Department.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has produced a poster to help find Ledbetter, said Prewitt.
Ledbetter is 5-foot 3-inches and weighs 94 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Her nose is pierced and she has the outline of two hearts tattooed on her wrist. According to Prewitt, she requires medication that is not with her.
Prewitt said the department got the call on Friday that Ledbetter had snuck out of the home.
The Whitley County Sheriff's Department immediately contacted the Williamsburg Police Department for assistance with their K-9 dog.
Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird said the department assisted with their K-9, Ryker. Deputy Candy Stooksbury and her K-9 from Campbell County, Tennessee also joined the effort.
“The dogs tracked to an area about a half miles from the house,” said Bird. “We’re confident that’s where she went. Based on the dogs we’re confident someone picked her up in a vehicle.”
Both dogs tracked in the same direction. The cadaver dog did not alert.
Authorities learned from a friend of Ledbetter that she and her boyfriend from Laurel County had been planning for her to runaway. Ledbetter left a note for her foster parents in her room telling them she would be in the woods.
KSP Post 10 and 11 as well as the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department are now also working to find Ledbetter.
Prewitt said the department is concerned for her well-being.
“We are getting some leads,” Prewitt said. “The problem is we’re getting them a couple hours to a day late.”
Whitley County Emergency Management Director Danny Moses is also working with authorities to locate the teen.
Authorities ask for the public to be on the lookout for Ledbetter. Anyone with information is asked to call 606-549-6017 or any law enforcement agency.
